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India's Top Junior Tavish Pahwa To Captain Davis Cup Team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 08, 2026 16:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's top junior tennis talent, Tavish Pahwa, is set to lead the national team at the prestigious Junior Davis Cup Finals in Cairo this November, showcasing the country's rising stars on the international stage.

Photograph: AITA/X

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points

  • India's U-16 number one, Tavish Pahwa, will lead the junior Davis Cup team.
  • The Junior Davis Cup Finals will take place in Cairo from November 2 to 8.
  • Ribhav Saroha and Hruthik Katakam are the other team members.
  • Rana Banerjee will serve as the coach for the Indian squad.
  • This marks the first time the tournament is held in an African nation, specifically at the Smash Sporting Club.

India's Under-16 number one Tavish Pahwa will lead the country in the junior Davis Cup Finals to be held in Cairo from November 2 to 8, the AITA has announced.

Tavish is the reigning National U-18 and U-16 champion.

 

Ribhav Saroha and Hruthik Katakam are the other two members of the team which will compete against top sides such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czechia, Egypt, Spain, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Serbia, USA and Venezuela.

Rana Banerjee, who is associated with KSLTA and guided the team to the Finals, will travel as coach.

The tournament is being held in an African nation for the first time. The clay court event will be held at the Smash Sporting Club.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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