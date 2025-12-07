India's Jr WC dream comes to grinding halt in semis

Lose to title holders Germany 1-5 in semifinals

IMAGE: Action from the Jr Hockey World Cup match played between India and Germany in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India's dream of reclaiming the FIH Men's Junior World Cup after a hiatus of nine years went up in smoke as they lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semifinal in Chennai on Sunday.

The Indians had last won the Junior World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.

The ruthless Germans scored through Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th minutes), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th) and Ben Hasbach (49th).

India pulled one back in the 51st minute through a penalty-corner conversion by Anmol Ekka.

India will now play Argentina for the bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany will take on Spain in the final.

Spain had earlier defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first semifinal.

India started the match on a positive note but the Germans took control of the proceedings as the game progressed.

Germany had the first shy at the goal in the eighth minute but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was alert to deny Ben Hasbach's reverse hit.

Germany grew in confidence as the match progressed and secured their first penalty corner in the 13th minute.

Germany earned a penalty stroke as the goal-mouth flick from the resultant penalty corner hit the body of an Indian defender. Lukas Kossel made no mistake in slotting home the goal.

Germany doubled the lead at the stroke of the first quarter when Wex deflected in a cross from Kossel.

Just 11 seconds from the end of the second quarter, Germany secured their second penalty corner and Kossel was on target as the reigning champions took a handsome 3-0 lead half-time.

India had a bright chance to pull one back three minutes after the change of ends but Sourabh Anand Kushwaha fumbled in front of an open goal.

Germany continued their domination as the Indians looked a pale shadow of themselves.

Germany secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 36th minute but wasted both the chances.

Soon their persistence resulted in another goal in the 40th minute when Jonas von Gersum neatly deflected in a high ball.

The Germans continued to toy with the Indian defence and secured their fourth penalty corner in the 42nd minute, which the Indians defended stoutly.

Germany extended their lead to 5-0 in the 49th minute through Hasbach, who scored a diving goal past goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh from a one-on-one situation after receiving an aerial ball from the deep.

Down and out, India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 51st minute and Anmol found the net from a variation effort.

The Indians tried to press hard thereafter but by then the match was already over.

Spain beat Argentina to seal maiden entry into FIH Jr World Cup final

Spain edged out two-time champions Argentina 2-1 in a hard-fought match to enter their maiden FIH Junior World Cup final in Chennai on Sunday.

Dominating the game early on, Spain secured the first penalty corner of the match in the seventh minute, and Mario Mena scored from a rebound to take the lead.

A minute later, Argentina too got their first penalty corner but they could not capitalise on the opportunity.

Spain continued their attacking game and earned a short corner in the 17th minute which was brilliantly saved by Argentina goalkeeper Joaquin S Ruiz.

Argentina finally drew level through a perfectly executed penalty conversion by Juan Fernandez in the 21st minute.

The Argentines had another chance in the first half in the form of a penalty corner in the 28th minute but the stopper failed to control the ball.

Argentina secured their fourth penalty in the 43rd minute but they wasted the chance.

Seven minutes later, another short corner came Argentina's way but that also failed to produce any result.

Spain scored the winner against the run of play in the 56th minute through Albert Serrahima, who got a slight deflection from a long ball.

Two seconds from the final hooter, Argentina had a chance to draw level through their sixth penalty corner, but they wasted the chance as Spain came out winners and stormed into the final.

Belgium beat France to enter 5th-6th place match

Belgium defeated last edition's runner-up side France 3-2 to progress to the fifth-sixth classification match.

Mathis Lauwers (26th minute), Maximilian Langer (46th) and Hugo Labouchere (58th) scored for Belgium.

France's goals were scored by James Liddiard (22nd) and Tassilo Sura (35th).

Belgium will play Netherlands in the fifth-sixth classification match after the Dutch beat New Zealand 6-3.

Caspser van der Veen (4th, 8th, 36th) struck a hat-trick for Netherlands, while Peppe Veen (4th) and Joppe Wolbert (26th) were the other goal getters for the Dutch.

Jonty Elmes (18th, 29th, 59th) too scored a hat-trick for New Zealand but his effort went in vain.

New Zealand will take on France in the 7-8 classification match.