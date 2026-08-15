Why Pakistan Hockey Lags Behind India's Resurgence

Former Pakistan hockey captain Salman Akbar critically analyses his nation's sporting decline, attributing it to a weak domestic structure, while praising India's strategic investment in grassroots hockey and the Hockey India League for its recent international success.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar blames the lack of a robust domestic hockey structure for Pakistan's decline.

India's resurgence in hockey, including Olympic medals, is attributed to sustained investment in its grassroots and domestic ecosystem after the 2008 Olympic qualification failure.

Akbar highlights the Hockey India League and a busy year-round schedule as key factors in India's success.

India also invested in coaching systems and built a wider pool of talented players, becoming consistent medal contenders.

The India-Pakistan hockey rivalry remains intense, with Akbar seeing the upcoming clash as a golden opportunity for Pakistan to end its losing streak since 2016.

The Core Issue: Lack of Domestic Hockey Structure

India's Strategic Investment and Success Story

The Enduring India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry

Mentorship and Goalkeeping Talent

Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar has blamed the absence of a robust domestic hockey structure for the country's decline, saying India responded to its failure to qualify for the 2008 Olympics by investing in its grassroots and domestic ecosystem and has since reaped the rewards.Pakistan, a four-time World Cup champion and one of hockey's most successful teams historically, has returned to the men's World Cup after an eight-year absence. The team also finished last in the Pro League last season.In an exclusive interview with PTI, Akbar, who represented Pakistan in 230 international matches and featured in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, identified the lack of regular domestic competition as the biggest reason behind the slide."There are many reasons, but the biggest reason is that Pakistan never tried to strengthen its domestic hockey structure. There's no platform for the players at home," said the 44-year-old, who is now settled in the Netherlands."Players get opportunities in international tournaments, so they remain busy there or in domestic camps. The domestic structure, which should produce talented players, is non-existent."The two-time Olympian, who has also been working as a goalkeeping coach with Japan since 2018, said India's turnaround following its failure to qualify for the 2008 Olympics was the result of sustained investment rather than a quick fix.India has since won Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, a gold at the 2023 Asian Games and multiple podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Champions Trophy."This generation is fortunate to have come of age at a time when Indian hockey had just recovered from the shock of failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics."India then worked on its domestic structure. Today, they have the Hockey India League and a busy year-round schedule. The results were achieved, not in a year or two, but only until the Tokyo Olympics," he added.The former goalkeeper said India also invested in its coaching system and created a wider pool of players, helping it emerge as a consistent medal contender at major tournaments."There were ups and downs, but India even trained its coaches and built a pool of talented players. Now, they enter every major tournament as strong medal contenders."Akbar expects the India-Pakistan rivalry to remain as intense as ever despite the contrasting fortunes of the two sides.Pakistan have not defeated India since 2016, and Akbar believes the upcoming clash offers his former team an opportunity to end that wait."Recently, India defeated Pakistan easily in the Pro League, but I believe Pakistan will try to avenge that. People enjoy watching India-Pakistan hockey."This match is crucial for hockey. Pakistan hasn't won against India since 2016, and this is a golden opportunity. I wish both teams the best of luck and hope to see good hockey, and warm handshakes," he said.Akbar also backed India's young goalkeepers Mohit HS and Suraj Karkera to benefit from the experience of having worked alongside legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.Asked whether India would miss Sreejesh following his retirement, Akbar said his former experience and influence would continue to benefit the current crop."I can't say for sure, but he retired with dignity after a stellar career. His performance in the final days of his career was outstanding."Current Indian goalkeepers have played in the Pro League and against big teams, and they would have learned a lot from working with a legend like Sreejesh."