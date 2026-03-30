Indian Wushu Team Secures Historic Victory at World Junior Championship

India's Wushu team made history at the World Junior Wushu Championship, capturing an impressive nine medals, including three golds, showcasing their dominance in Sanda and Taolu events.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Key Points India's Wushu team secured a record-breaking nine medals at the World Junior Wushu Championship.

Indian athletes excelled in Sanda (fighting) events, winning three gold medals.

Thongam Upendro, Nongmaithem Pamheiba, and Loitongbam Victor secured gold medals in their respective Sanda weight categories.

Yuvraj won a silver medal in the 48 kg Youth category, showcasing India's strength in Wushu.

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu and Konthoujam Devikarani Devi won bronze and silver medals respectively in Taolu (artistic) events.

The Indian Wushu team delivered a historic performance at the 10th World Junior Wushu Championship, bagging a haul of nine medals, including three gold.

Apart from the three gold, Indian players clinched two silvers and four bronze medals.

Indian athletes displayed high-level technique, confidence, and exceptional sportsmanship in their finals bouts.

Sanda Success: India's Gold Medalists

India particularly dominated in the Sanda (fighting) events with Thongam Upendro (Boys 45 kg), Nongmaithem Pamheiba (Junior Boys 52kg), and Loitongbam Victor (Youth Boys 52kg) winning the gold.

Yuvraj clinched the 48 kg Youth silver, while Gautam Mankas (48 kg Junior) and Anu (48 kg Youth) bagged bronze medals.

Taolu Achievements: Artistic Excellence

In the Taolu (artistic) events, Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu (Changquan Girls) won the bronze while Konthoujam Devikarani Devi fetched herself a silver and a bronze.