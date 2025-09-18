HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's Greco-Roman wrestlers flop at World C'ships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 18, 2025 19:41 IST

Greco-Roman woes continue for India at World Championships in Zagreb

IMAGE: Greco-Roman woes continue for India at World Championships in Zagreb (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Greco Roman wrestlers continued to struggle at the international stage as none of the four grapplers in action at the World Championships could win a bout in Zagreb on Thursday.

Let alone winning a round, the Indian wrestlers struggled to make even one scoring move on the day.

 

Anil Mor's was the worst performance as his challenge lasted a mere 13 seconds in the 55kg weight class! Up against world number one Eldaniz Azizli from Azerbaijan, the Indian was all at sea as Azizli got him into a head lock position and flipped him multiple times to end the bout in a jiffy.

In the 77kg, Aman lost by technical superiority to Japan's Nao Kusaka.

In the 82kg, Rahul lost 1-7 to Kazakshtan's Almir Tolebayev. He was the only Indian who lasted a full six minutes on the mat.

In the heaviest weight category of 130kg, Sonu was also outplayed 0-8 by Croatia's Marko Koscevic.

Manisha Bhanwala went out of the bronze medal race after losing her repechage round 0-9 to Bulgaria's Bilyana Dudova.

Later in the day, Antim Panghal will fight for a bronze in the women's 53kg. She is up against Sweden's U23 world champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
