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Indian Teqball Pair Eliminated From Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 17, 2026 15:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Teqball players Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg have been eliminated from the Asian Games men's doubles competition after losing both their group matches, marking an early exit for the debut sport.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian Teqball duo Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg exited the Asian Games men's doubles competition.
  • The Indian pair lost both their group matches 0-2, failing to advance in the medal race.
  • They were defeated by teams from Vietnam and South Korea in Group B.
  • Teqball is one of six sports making its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
India's Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg bowed out of the medal race in the men's doubles Teqball competition at the Asian Games after losing both their group matches here on Thursday. Placed in Group B, Gonsalves and Beg lost both their matches 0-2. The Indians first lost 10-12 8-12 against Vietnam's Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le before going down 4-12 7-12 against South Korea's Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Lee.

Understanding Teqball's Asian Games Debut

Teqball is one of the six sports alongside Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Padel, Surfing, BMX Freestyle and Virtual Taekwondo which are making their debut in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Teqball is a dynamic sport, a combination of football and table tennis. The game was invented by football enthusiasts Gabor Borsanyi, Gyorgy Gattyan, and Viktor Huszar in Hungary in 2014. The first official Teqball World Championships was held in Budapest in 2017. In Teqball, players use almost every part of their body except hands and arms to rally with a standard size five football across a curved table, divided by a transparent plexiglass.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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