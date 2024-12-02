News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » India's golden era in women's hockey is just beginning

India's golden era in women's hockey is just beginning

Source: PTI
December 02, 2024 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Women's hockey

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the Asian women’s Champions Trophy hockey trophy after defeating China in the final at Rajgir, Bihar. Photograph: ANI

Former captain Rani Rampal believes the Asian Champions Trophy title was an important feat for the Indian women's hockey team as it kick started its preparation for the Los Angeles Olympics on a rousing note.

The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominant show to win its third Asian Champions Trophy title after struggling to win matches the entire year, which culminated in its failure to qualify for the Paris Games.

"The Asian Champions trophy win was very important for our women's hockey team in terms of build up. It started the buildup for 2028 LA Olympics. It's a good start. Under coach Harendra Singh the team will do well," Rani told PTI.

The-29-year-old signed off her career as one of India's most decorated hockey players after leading the women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics -- a fourth show at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

 

She was roped in as the national coach for sub-junior women's team before she officially announced her retirement last month.

"My experience was great, learnt a lot while working with the sub juniors. They were young girls who were coming from similar background as me, it was easy to understand their issues and to guide them," Rani said.

"I told them 'if I can do it (be successful) then all of you can also do it.' They need guidance and I tried to give that to them by sharing my experience with them," she said of her experience as coach.

The former striker will serve as a mentor for the Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Hockey India League, which will also have a women's tournament for the first time.

Rani made her international debut in 2008 as a 14-year-old in the Olympic qualifiers. And the former captain knows the pressure a young athlete experiences.

As a coach and mentor she hopes to help youngsters manage the burden of expectations.

"I am going to be a mentor for Soorma club so I will try my best to fulfil that role to the best of my abilities. There is a lot of pressure on young athletes to perform mentally and emotionally. So I will like to help them."

"Pressure is normal but I will try and tell them how to perform even under pressure. So I will try my best to share my experience and knowledge that I have gathered over the years with them," she said.

Asked if she aspires to coach the Indian women's team in the future, she said "One task at one time, I want to focus on the role I have for the next two months."

Hockey was among sports like badminton, wrestling and cricket that were axed from the official programme for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, a decision that has left Rani disappointed.

"It is quite said hockey has been removed form the CWG because when hockey wins a medal it's not one but 18 medals. Imagine 18 players come from different places, villages. Even if they come from 8 different states they inspire so many children from those states."

"This tournament is good and the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) should think about the decision," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Parl may debate Sambhal, B'desh issues but not Adani
Parl may debate Sambhal, B'desh issues but not Adani
6 Tips To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage
6 Tips To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage
Indian History Could Have Changed If...
Indian History Could Have Changed If...
How Will History Remember Chandrachud?
How Will History Remember Chandrachud?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Several killed in Guinea soccer stadium stampede
Several killed in Guinea soccer stadium stampede
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances