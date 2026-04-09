Indian Boxers Shine at Asian Championships, Clinching Four Gold Medals

Indian women boxers delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Boxing Championships, clinching four gold medals and solidifying India's position as a boxing powerhouse in Asia.

Photograph: World Boxing

Key Points India's women boxers secured an impressive four gold medals at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing their dominance in the sport.

Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg) led the gold rush, with dominant victories in their respective final bouts.

Jaismine Lamboria faced a setback in the 57kg final, losing to Thailand's Punrawee Ruenros, despite being the reigning world champion.

The Indian women's team concluded the championships with a total of 10 medals, highlighting their strength and depth.

Vishwanath Suresh and Sachin Siwach are set to compete in the men's finals, aiming to add to India's medal tally.

Reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar led the gold rush for India with two other compatriots also registering victories in the finals to be crowned Asian boxing champions here on Thursday.

Joining Minakshi (48kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) at the top of the podium were Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and World Boxing Cup gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).

The biggest setback for India came in the 57kg final, where reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria suffered a 0-5 defeat to Thailand's two-time world championships silver medallist Punrawee Ruenros, formerly known as Jutamas Jitpong.

India also secured another silver with Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) finishing runner-up. She went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova in her lone bout of the Championships.

The Indian women's team finished with an impressive haul of 10 medals -- four gold, two silver and four bronze.

However, with limited participation in certain weight categories, including fields of just three boxers, the likes of Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) and Alfiya essentially received medals for just participating.

Gold Medal Victories

Minakshi set the tone by securing India's first gold of the day with a commanding 5-0 win over Mongolia's Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan.

Preeti extended her fine run with yet another dominant display. She out punched three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Priya then added to the tally with a clinical 3-0 win over North Korea's Won Un-gyong, while Arundhati impressed with a 4-1 victory against Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish in her final.

Earlier in the week, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (54kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Lovlina (75kg) and Pooja (80kg) had settled for bronze medals after semifinal exits.

Men's Finals Ahead

In the men's section, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) will compete in their respective finals on Friday.