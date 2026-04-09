Indian Boxers Shine at Asian Championships, Clinching Multiple Gold Medals

India's women boxing team showcased their strength at the Asian Boxing Championships, winning multiple gold medals and securing spots for the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Photograph: World Boxing

Key Points India's women boxers secured four gold medals at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing their dominance in the sport.

Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg) led the gold rush, with Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) also securing victories.

Jaismine Lamboria suffered a defeat in the 57kg final, while Alfiya Pathan secured a silver medal in the 80+kg category.

The Indian boxers' performance secured their qualification for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later in the year.

India finished as the most successful team with a total of 10 medals, highlighting their strength in women's boxing.

Reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar led the gold rush for India with two other compatriots also registering victories in the finals to be crowned Asian boxing champions here on Thursday.

Joining Minakshi (48kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) at the top of the podium were Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and World Boxing Cup gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).

The biggest setback for India came in the 57kg final, where reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria suffered a 0-5 defeat to Thailand's two-time world championships silver medallist Punrawee Ruenros, formerly known as Jutamas Jitpong.

India also secured another silver with Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) finishing runner-up. She went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova in her lone bout of the Championships.

By reaching the finals, the Indian boxers also secured their spots for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this year, in line with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selection policy.

The Indian women's team, thus, as the most successful side finished on top with an impressive haul of 10 medals -- four gold, two silver and four bronze.

However, with limited participation in certain weight categories, including fields of just three boxers, the likes of Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) and Alfiya essentially received medals for just participating.

Gold Medal Victories

Minakshi set the tone by securing India's first gold of the day with a commanding 5-0 win over Mongolia's Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan.

Preeti extended her fine run with yet another dominant display. She out punched three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Priya then added to the tally with a clinical 3-0 win over North Korea's Won Un-gyong, while Arundhati impressed with a 4-1 victory against Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish in her final.

Earlier in the week, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (54kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Lovlina (75kg) and Pooja (80kg) had settled for bronze medals after semifinal exits.

In the men's section, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) will compete in their respective finals on Friday.

India have confirmed 16 medals, the most by any nation in the ongoing edition.