How India Is Becoming A Global Hub For International Sporting Events

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya affirms India's rising global sporting prominence, citing a significant increase in international events hosted and robust government support for athletes, alongside transparent selection processes and impressive domestic performance improvements.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's global sporting reputation is significantly rising, leading to an increased number of international events hosted in the country.

The nation is scheduled to host 36 international events from January 2025 to June 2026, alongside 9 this year and 19 in 2027-2028.

The government is committed to providing top-tier infrastructure and support for Indian athletes to ensure their success.

Athlete selection processes for major multi-sport events, including the Commonwealth Games, have been made transparent and open.

Indian athletes are demonstrating remarkable progress, with 26 national records broken in athletics within the last six months.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said India's growing stature in the global sporting community is reflected in the increasing number of major international events being hosted by the country. India has hosted several international competitions in recent years, including World Championships, and is set to stage several events over the next few years.

"Sports is moving forward. And that is why, today, the world's trust is also increasing in India," Mandaviya said during the send-off ceremony of India's Glasgow Commonwealth Games contingent. "There was a time when our Federation used to tell the world, the International Federation, that you should stage Asian Games, Asian Competition, World Competition in India'. But they would have doubts whether India would be able to do it."

India's Growing Role In Global Sports

The minister said India is scheduled to host several international competitions over the next three years. "From January 2025 to June 2026, 36 international event will be held in India. In the remaining 6 months of this year, 9 international events will be held here. And for 2027-2028, 19 international tournaments will be held in India. "That is why even in the international sports community India's reputation is increasing."

Government Support For Athletes

Mandaviya said the government has ensured that athletes have access to the best possible infrastructure and support. "The government has made all the arrangements whether to support the athletes or the so that there is no shortage of facilities," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow beginning July 23, Mandaviya highlighted that several of India's strongest disciplines are not part of the programme but remained optimistic about the country's prospects. "At the Games in Glasgow, 10 of our best performing sports are not there. But still, sports is sports. "I am sure our athletes will perform well, compete with great enthusiasm, enhance the country's pride and further strengthen India's reputation in world sport."

Transparent Selection And Domestic Progress

Mandaviya also stressed that athlete selection for major multi-sport events has become more transparent. "There was a time when questions were raised over selections. Today, the contingents for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games have been picked through a transparent process. "The selection trials are conducted openly, under observation and on camera. The results are declared within five to ten days."

The minister also pointed to the improvement in performances of the athletes at the domestic level. "In the last six months alone, 26 national records have been broken in Indian athletics, which shows the progress our athletes are making," he said.