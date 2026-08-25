India's World Cup failure exposes hockey's selection and transition problem

The Indian men's hockey team's disappointing exit from the World Cup has ignited a critical discussion among former players and experts regarding the team's long-standing frailties, particularly concerning player transition, selection strategies, and overall performance consistency.

IMAGE: The Indian men's hockey team crashed out of the semi-final race of the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Monday after a 3-5 loss to Argentina. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points The Indian men's hockey team failed to end its 51-year World Cup title drought, exiting before the semi-finals after a 3-5 defeat to Argentina.

Experts like PR Sreejesh and V Baskaran criticise the lack of exposure for talented juniors, questioning the team's preparedness for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.

Concerns have been raised about selection decisions, with former players suggesting an over-reliance on seniors and a failure to integrate promising young talent.

Inconsistency in performance, defensive frailties, and an over-reliance on captain Harmanpreet Singh were identified as major weaknesses.

The weakening of India's internal hockey structure and a lack of robust domestic competitions are cited as reasons for inadequate bench strength.

The Indian men's hockey team was not expected to end its 51-year-old World Cup title drought but its failure to even reach the semi-finals has exposed some long-standing frailties, including lack of intent to carry out a tough transition. The 3-5 defeat to Argentina, which ended India's semifinal hopes, exposed weaknesses that have repeatedly surfaced since the Paris Olympics.

Concerns Over Junior Player Integration

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is aghast as to how none of the talented juniors coming through the system have been given exposure with less than two years left for the Los Angeles Olympics. "Who is there to take the reins when seniors retire? Have we developed a second string? LA Olympics is just two years away and we will play around 30 quality international matches before that. Is that enough to prepare a player for the Olympics? No," a fuming Sreejesh said while talking to PTI.

"The 2026 World Cup team is still revolving around the same core group of players while promising juniors like Manmeet Singh, who was the top scorer at the Junior World Cup with six goals, Amir Ali, Roshan Kujur, Shardanand Tiwari, Talem Priyabarta, Rohit, and Arshdeep Singh were simply overlooked," he added.

Critique of Selection and Attacking Output

The 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal winning captain V Baskaran was scathing about India's attacking output and the failure to integrate youngsters.

"The transition from junior to senior has not taken place properly. Germany and the Netherlands have had a smooth transition. Look at the Netherlands team from the Paris Olympics and the World Cup - six gold medallists are missing."

"We are selecting the team on sympathies, past records and numbers. Six players could have been tried in the Pro League," Bhaskaran added.

He also questioned whether the expertise of the junior setup was being utilised. "In other countries, junior coaches are very important. Why was Sreejesh not consulted when his team had won the bronze at the Junior World Cup?"

Another former India great, Jagbir Singh, felt some of the selection decisions could have been better.

"We had choices for picking the juniors at the right time and some of the selection decisions could have been better. It should always be Olympic to Olympic year," Jagbir too echoed Sreejesh's sentiments. "The coaching and team management were free to pick juniors after the World Cup. Nobody was stopping them. Most likely, they wanted to carry experience to put pressure on opponents, but it didn't work."

Performance Inconsistencies and Defensive Woes

IMAGE: India were over dependent on drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh who is not fully fit. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Just like they did ahead of Tokyo and Paris Olympics, Indian men's contingent had even travelled to the Swiss Alps ahead of the World Cup for mental conditioning but the team still struggled in pressure situations. There was also an over-reliance on captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, who was not fully fit, while experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh failed to make the expected impact.

Head coach Craig Fulton has repeatedly stressed the importance of defensive solidity, yet India's defence remained one of its biggest weaknesses. Jagbir also questioned India's inconsistency during matches.

"This was our best chance given the format. But where was the consistency? Our defensive structure was collapsing every 10 minutes. Such variation in 60 minutes is not acceptable. Was it a case of too many cooks spoiling the meal?"

Baskaran also highlighted technical issues that has been Indian forward line's undoing.

"I have not seen any Indian forward in the last four years performing exceptionally well. There was no contribution from anyone. Where were the back passes, how many times did you shoot at goal? When you go for a full press, there was a huge gap in midfield," he said.

Weakening Domestic Structure

Former captain Pargat Singh believes India's internal hockey structure has weakened to the extent that it is no longer producing adequate bench strength.

"We don't have good bench strength due to a lack of robust domestic competitions. In Europe, they have many divisions of league competition, which we don't have," he said.

"Earlier, we used to have tournaments like the Beighton Cup, Aga Khan Cup, Bombay Gold Cup, Murugappa Cup, and Nehru Tournament. That structure has been destroyed, and it has resulted in a lack of internal competition," Pargat added.

"If you wanted to replace seniors, that should have been done two years back because you need time to prepare world-class players."

For the record, India won the Asian Champions Trophy in September 2024 and reclaimed the Asia Cup in 2025 to qualify for this World Cup.

But against the world's best, particularly the European teams, consistency has remained elusive. India finished eighth in the 2024-25 Pro League and eighth again in the 2025-26 edition.

The latest Pro League campaign summed up India's inconsistency. After a disastrous home leg, the team produced an impressive European revival, including victories over world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. Yet the World Cup brought the same old problems back to the fore.