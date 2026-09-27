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Asian Games: India's Fencing Campaign Concludes After Quarterfinal Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 12:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's women's sabre team concluded their Asian Games fencing campaign after a quarterfinal defeat to Uzbekistan, failing to secure any medals.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • India's women's sabre team was eliminated from the Asian Games fencing competition.
  • The Indian team lost to Uzbekistan with a score of 35-45 in the quarterfinals.
  • C A Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, and Jefarlin Simla represented India in the sabre team event.
  • India had secured a victory against Indonesia 45-23 in the round of 16.
  • The overall fencing campaign for India at the Asian Games concluded without any athletes reaching the medal rounds.

India's underwhelming fencing campaign at the Asian Games ended after the women's sabre team lost to Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals here on Sunday.

C A Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta and Jefarlin Simla went down 35-45 to their Uzbek counterparts at Aichi Sky Expo Hall F.

 

India had earlier defeated Indonesia 45-23 in the round of 16, but struggled to maintain the momentum against a strong Uzbekistan side in the last eight.

The loss brought the curtains down on India's underwhelming campaign in the fencing competition with the none of the athletes reaching the medals round.

India had fielded a 20-member squad for the continental event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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