Indian chess prodigies Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri Bhaskar have made history by clinching double gold at the World Junior Under-20 Chess Championship 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela, with Vaz becoming the youngest champion ever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points GM Ethan Vaz and IM Savitha Shri Bhaskar clinched gold medals at the World Junior Under-20 Chess Championship 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Vaz, at 15 years and two months, became the youngest-ever world junior champion, surpassing Joel Lautier's 38-year-old record.

Savitha Shri secured her title with 9.5 points, contributing to India's double-gold feat, last achieved in 2008.

Vaz won the championship by a half-point margin after a crucial final-round victory.

WFM VC Nivedita also bagged a bronze medal for India in the event.

India's GM Ethan Vaz and IM Savitha Shri Bhaskar clinched the boys' and girls' gold medals, respectively, at the World Junior Under-20 Chess Championship 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Ethan Vaz Makes History

The tournament was held from November 18 to 27.

Vaz, who was born on September 3, 2011, became the youngest-ever world junior champion at 15 years and two months, breaking France's Joel Lautier's 38-year-old record, set in Adelaide in 1988, when he was 15 years and five months old.

Vaz scored nine points, while Savitha logged 9.5 points to replicate India's double-gold feat of 2008, achieved by Abhijeet Gupta and D Harika.

Dominant Performances Secure Titles

The third-seeded Vaz held a full-point lead (8/9) going into the penultimate round but lost to IM Juan Sebastian Melian.

The defeat allowed top-seeded IM Khagan Ahmad of Azerbaijan to draw level at 8 points.

In the final round, Ahmad drew his game, while Vaz defeated IM Christopher Leonel Garzon Zapatanga of Ecuador to win the championship by a half-point margin.

Savitha began the event with seven consecutive wins before drawing her next three games.

She then won her final-round game to clinch the title by a full-point margin.

Meanwhile, WFM VC Nivedita (7.5 points) bagged the bronze medal.