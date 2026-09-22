Indian EFootball Team Begins Asian Games Campaign With Positive Results

Discover how India's eFootball team, represented by Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo, made a promising start at the Asian Games, securing a walkover and a draw in their initial Group F matches.

IMAGE: All photographs: Supriya Newar

Key Points India's eFootball team began their Asian Games campaign positively.

The team secured a walkover victory against Mongolia.

India played out a goalless draw against Uzbekistan in Group F.

Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo represent India in the eFootball event.

India started their eFootball campaign on a bright note with a walkover against Mongolia and a 0-0 draw with Uzbekistan in Group F matches in the Asian Games esports competition here on Tuesday.

The Indian team comprising Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo played out goalless draw against the Uzbekistan pair of Abubakir Iminjonov and Farrukh Mirkhamitov in their first match.

However, in their second, India got a walkover from the Mongolian team consisting Munkh-Ochir Batmanlai and Khantamir Munkh-Orgil.