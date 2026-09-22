Asian Games: India's Equestrian Campaign Off To Disappointing Start

India's equestrian team faced an early setback at the Asian Games, recording disappointing results in both team dressage and jumping events, impacting their medal prospects.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points India's equestrian team began their Asian Games campaign poorly, placing seventh in eventing team dressage.

The Indian team was eliminated from the eventing team jumping competition.

Individual Indian riders, including Ashish Limaye and Arjan Singh Nagra, are currently ranked lower in their respective events.

Hosts Japan lead the team standings in eventing dressage, followed by Thailand and Hong Kong, China.

India made a disappointing start to their equestrian campaign at the Asian Games, sliding to seventh place in the eventing team dressage competition here on Tuesday. India are placed at the penultimate slot ahead of Indonesia in the eight-team standings with 112.40 points. Hosts Japan are at the top with 91.60 points, ahead of Thailand (95.10) and Hong Kong, China (97.00).

Individual Performances And Team Standings

In the eventing team jumping competition, India were eliminated.

In the individual dressage event, India's Ashish Limaye, riding Willy be Dun, is placed 14th with 35.50 points while Arjan Singh Nagra, astride Cooley Goodwood, is further down at 23rd place with 38.20 points.

In the eventing individual jumping competition, Limaya was placed sixth with 35.50 points while Fouaad Mirza, riding Camouflage, was way below at 24th place.