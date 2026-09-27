Asian Games: India's Kurash Campaign Ends In Disappointment

Indian kurash athletes faced a challenging day at the Asian Games, with all four participants suffering defeats and exiting the competition early.

IMAGE: Vishal, who received a first-round bye, went down 0-5 to Thailand's Kunathip Yea-on in the men's 90+kg quarter-final at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points All four Indian kurash athletes were eliminated from the Asian Games competition.

Vishal lost in the men's +90kg quarterfinal to Thailand's Kunathip Yea-on.

Yash Kumar Chauhan was defeated in the men's +90kg pre-quarterfinals.

Sangita and Bharti both lost their bouts in the women's 57kg category.

The campaign concluded without any Indian representation advancing further in the kurash event.

India endured a disappointing campaign in kurash on Sunday, with all four athletes from the country losing their bouts at the Asian Games.

Key Kurash Bouts And Outcomes

Vishal, who received a first-round bye, went down 0-5 to Thailand's Kunathip Yea-on in the men's 90+kg quarter-final.

Vishal took an early lead by executing a chala, but Yea-on levelled the score with his own chala. The Thai then produced a yonbosh to seal the bout.

Yash Kumar Chauhan lost his bout to Tajikistan's Shakarmamad Mirmamdov in the men's +90kg pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's events, Sangita went down 0-10 to the Philippines' Charmea Quelino in the 57kg round of 32.

While Bharti, also competing in the women's 57kg category, lost 0-3 to Iran's Tahereh Azarpeivans in the round of 16.

Chala is the lowest scoring evaluation in Kurash. It is awarded for a throw that comes close to a Yonbosh, which is a medium-level scoring throw given when a move is close to a perfect throw, but has a slight deviation, such as the opponent landing on their side or lacking total force/control.