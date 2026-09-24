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Indian Canoe Sprint Athletes Miss Medals At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 09:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian canoe sprint athletes faced a challenging day at the Asian Games in Nagoya, failing to secure any medals across multiple events, highlighting a tough competition at the Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course.

Key Points

  • India's canoe sprint team had a disappointing outing at the Asian Games, failing to win any medals.
  • Raju Rawat and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished last in the men's canoe double 500m final.
  • The men's kayak four team secured seventh place in their 500m final.
  • Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha did not qualify for the women's kayak double final.
  • Megha Pradeep also missed out on the women's canoe single 200m final, finishing fourth in her semifinal.

India endured a disappointing day in canoe sprint at the Asian Games, with all four entries missing out on medals at the Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course.

Indian Performances In Canoe Sprint

Raju Rawat and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished ninth and last in the men's canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:56.121s. The Indian pair finished 15.380 seconds behind gold medallists China's Wu Shengyue and Ji Bowen. Uzbekistan's Artur Guliev and Vladlen Denisov won silver in 1:42.878s, while Kazakhstan's Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov claimed bronze in 1:44.972s.

 

India's men's kayak four finished seventh in the 500m final, with the quartet of Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat clocking 1:28.982s. The Indians finished 6.395 seconds behind gold medallists South Korea, while China (1:22.842s) and Japan (1:25.909s) took silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's kayak double 500m, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha failed to make the final after finishing last in their semifinal in 2:01.020s. Megha Pradeep also missed out on the women's canoe single 200m final after finishing fourth in her five-boat semifinal in 51.093 seconds. Iran's Hiva Afzali won the semifinal, with only the top three advancing to the final. Megha finished 1.666 seconds behind the winner.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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