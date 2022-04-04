News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's Davis Cup tie in September to avoid clash with Asian Games

India's Davis Cup tie in September to avoid clash with Asian Games

Source: PTI
April 04, 2022 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Davis Cup

IMAGE: For Representational Purposes. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

India will be able to field its best players at both Davis Cup and the Asian Games as the ITF has preponed the team-tournament to avoid its clash with the regional showpiece in China, the national federation AITA said on Monday.

The Indian Davis Cup team was recently drawn to meet Norway in an away contest, which was to be held either on September 16-17 or 17-18.

 

The tennis events at the Asian Games were scheduled to be held from September 10-14, which meant that India could play only one event with its A team since reaching Hangzhou from Norway was not practically possible.

However, All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) managed to convince the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to revise the dates.

The Davis Cup tie between India and Norway and that of nine other Asia nations, will now be held on September 14-15 while the ATF itself rescheduled the tennis event at Asian Games to September 18-24.

"The ATF has communicated to AITA that ITF has revised the dates of Davis Cup ties, involving 10 Asian Nations in World Group I and II, so that it does not clash with Asian Games," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar said.

"India's Davis Cup tie will now be played on September 14-15."

"ATF has also pushed back dates of tennis event at Asian Games so that there is no clash," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet the youngest Miami Open champion
Meet the youngest Miami Open champion
Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king
Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

The Wall At The Taj

The Wall At The Taj

Here's why Swiatek was 'crying for 40 minutes'...

Here's why Swiatek was 'crying for 40 minutes'...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances