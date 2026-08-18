How To Watch India's Davis Cup Qualifier Against South Korea

Indian tennis fans can now catch the crucial Davis Cup Qualifier between India and South Korea live on VETO, as the winner progresses to the prestigious Davis Cup Finals.

Key Points India's Davis Cup Qualifier against South Korea will be streamed live for Indian viewers.

The crucial tie is scheduled for September 18-19 in Seoul.

VETO, an Indian subscription-free OTT platform, has secured exclusive streaming rights for the Davis Cup until 2026.

The winning team of this qualifier will advance to the elite eight-team Davis Cup Finals in November.

India's crucial Davis Cup Qualifier against South Korea in Seoul on September 18-19 will be streamed live to viewers in India. The winner of the tie will be advancing to the elite eight-team Davis Cup Finals in November. VETO, India's subscription-free OTT platform, has secured exclusive OTT streaming rights for the Davis Cup 2026 in India, stated a press release on Tuesday. India will face South Korea in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Seoul next month.