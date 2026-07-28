India's CWG Day 7 Medal Hunt: Who's Competing Today?

Indian athletes are geared up for a crucial seventh day at the Commonwealth Games, with significant medal opportunities in athletics, boxing, swimming, and weightlifting, as they aim to add to the nation's tally.

IMAGE: Indian athletes competing at Commonwealth Games. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will participate in the Men's Shot Put Qualifying.

Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan are in the Men's Long Jump Final, a medal event.

Manpreet Kaur will compete in the Women's Shot Put Final, and Parul Choudhary in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, both medal events.

Several Indian boxers, including Sakshi Choudhary and Sachin Siwach, will fight in quarterfinal bouts.

Sanjana will compete in the Women's 77kg Weightlifting Final, a medal event.

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes on the seventh day of Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Athletics and Para Athletics Highlights

In athletics, the Men's Shot Put Qualifying will see Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A) and Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B) in action at 3.35PM.

Animesh Kujur will compete in the Men's 200m Heats at 4.02PM (Heat 4).

A major medal event for India will be the Men's Long Jump Final featuring Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan at 11.54PM. Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1) and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan (Heat 2) will participate in the Men's 400m Hurdles Heats at 12.03AM (July 30).

Women's medal events include Manpreet Kaur in the Shot Put Final at 12.31AM (July 30) and Parul Choudhary in the 3000m Steeplechase Final at 2.05AM (July 30).

Para Athletics will also feature medal events, with Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in the Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final at 12.55AM (July 30).

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Dilip Mahadu Gavit will compete in the Men's 100m T47 Final at 1.42AM (July 30).

Boxing Quarterfinals and Lawn Bowls

The boxing ring will be busy with several Indian athletes in quarterfinal action. Sakshi Choudhary will face Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) in the Women's 51kg Quarterfinal at 4.45PM.

Arundhati Choudhary will take on Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) in the Women's 70kg Quarterfinal at 5.30PM.

Sachin Siwach will fight Treasure Moremi (Botswana) in the Men's 60kg Quarterfinal at 6.15PM. Ankush Yadav (Men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (Men's 90+kg) also have quarterfinal bouts.

Jaismine Lamboria will compete in the Women's 57kg Quarterfinal at 11.00PM.

In Lawn Bowls, Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh will play against Namibia in the Men's Pairs Sectional Play at 8.55PM.

Nayanmoni Saikia will be in action in the Women's Singles Section Play against Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) at 1.10AM (July 30).

Swimming and Weightlifting Medal Events

Swimming events include Sajan Prakash (Heat 4) and Aneesh S Gowda (Heat 5) in the Men's 200m Freestyle Heats at 3.12PM, with the final scheduled for 11.51PM if they qualify.

Aryan Nehra will compete in the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final at 1.14AM (July 30), which is a medal event.

Para Swimming will see Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in the Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats at 3.44PM, with their final at 12.46AM (July 30) if they qualify.

In Weightlifting, Sanjana will be a key contender in the Women's 77kg Final at 2.00PM, which is a medal event.