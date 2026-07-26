Indian Athletes Gear Up For Action On Day Five Of Commonwealth Games

Discover the full schedule for Indian athletes on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games, featuring key events in athletics, boxing, swimming, and weightlifting as they vie for medals in Glasgow.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media /Twitter

Key Points Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple disciplines on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games.

Key events include athletics, boxing, swimming, and weightlifting with several Indian participants.

High jump, long jump, and hurdles feature prominently in the athletics schedule for Indian men.

Boxing sees Indian pugilists in various weight categories aiming for progression.

Finals are scheduled in women's shot put, men's T38 100m, women's 53kg boxing, women's vault, and weightlifting categories.

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes on the fifth day of Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Athletics And Para Athletics Highlights

ATHLETICS:

Men's 100m Round 1 (Heat 4): Gurindervir Singh at 2.40PM.

Men's Long Jump Qualification (Group A): Sreeshankar at 3.00PM.

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 (Heat 1): Tejas Shirse at 3.55PM.

Men's Long Jump Qualification (Group B): Lokesh Sathyanathan at 4.20PM.

Men's High Jump Final: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar and Tejaswin Shankar at 11.40PM.

Men's 110m Hurdles Final: Tejas Shirse at 2.20AM (July 28) (if qualified).

PARA ATHLETICS:

Women's Shot Put F57 Final: Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla and Sharmila at 11.35PM.

Men's T38 100m Final: Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi at 1.57AM (July 28).

Boxing And Gymnastics Events

BOXING:

Men's 60kg Round of 16: Sachin at 4.45PM.

Men's 80kg Round of 16: Ankush at 6.00PM.

Women's 51kg Round of 16: Sakshi at 10.30PM.

Men's 70kg Round of 16: Sumit at 1.00AM (July 28).

Women's 53kg Final: Gyaneshwari Yadav at 5.30PM.

GYMNASTICS:

Women's Vault Final: Protistha Samanta at 6.15PM.

Other Sports: Lawn Bowls, Swimming, Weightlifting, And Basketball

LAWN BOWLS:

Men's Singles Sectional Play: Putul Sonowal at 10.05PM.

Women's Pairs Semifinal: Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey at 1.10AM (July 28).

SWIMMING:

Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: Sajan Prakash at 3.00PM. Final at 1.44AM (July 28) (if qualified).

Men's 800m Freestyle (Fastest Heat/Final): Aryan Nehra at 1.07AM (July 28).

PARA SWIMMING:

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heats: Swatik Patil at 4.26PM.

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Final: Swatik Patil at 12.02AM (July 28) (if qualified).

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women's 58kg Final: Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam at 8.00PM.

Men's 79kg Final: Valluri Ajaya Babu at 12.30AM (July 28).

3x3 WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL:

Women's Pool B Match: Reena R. Gupta, Laxmi R. Rayannavar, Minakshi H. Jadhav and Ritu C. Irengbam at 12.00AM (July 28).