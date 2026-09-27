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Chheda And Sud Conclude Asian Games Dressage Campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 09:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian equestrian athletes Vipul Chheda and Jai Sud concluded their Asian Games dressage individual final campaign, finishing eighth and ninth respectively, as South Korea and China claimed the top medals.

Key Points

  • Indian riders Vipul Chheda and Jai Sud competed in the Asian Games dressage individual final.
  • Chheda finished eighth with a score of 72.680, and Sud finished ninth with 71.490.
  • Both Indian participants were out of medal contention in the equestrian event.
  • South Korea's Dongheon Nam won gold, with China's Jiayi Yu and Jiayi Rao taking silver and bronze.
  • Dressage judging involves scores from 1 to 10 and considers harmony between rider and horse.

India's Vipul Chheda and Jai Sud finished eighth and ninth in the dressage individual final at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Chheda and Sud, riding Dono Di Maggio and Goofy La Perle respectively, produced scores of 72.680 and 71.490, leaving them well out of medal contention.

 

The gold was won by Dongheon Nam (75.190) of South Korea, Jiayi Yu (75.050) from China settled for silver and her compatriot Jiayi Rao (74.935) got the bronze.

Judges mark the ride on a scale of 1 to 10 (not performed to excellent). Judges also award marks for harmony between the rider and horse.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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