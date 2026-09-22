Senshu Rule Denies Chetan Bhatt Asian Games Karate Bronze

Indian karateka Chetan Bhatt's quest for an Asian Games bronze medal ended in disappointment after a narrow loss by Senshu in the men's Kumite 84kg playoff.

IMAGE: Chetan Bhatt in action against Taiwan's Meng-yu Chung Karate - Men's Kumite - 84kg - Bronze Medal Bout at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Chetan Bhatt lost his men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games.

The match ended 1-1, with Bhatt losing to Meng-yu Chung by the Senshu rule.

Senshu is awarded to the athlete who scores the first point when a karate bout ends level.

Bhatt had previously lost to Mohammad Aljafari in the semi-final.

India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a heartbreak as he lost to Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after their men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff ended at 1-1 at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semi-final to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Understanding The Senshu Rule In Karate

Both karatekas scored one Yuko each, but Chung emerged victorious by virtue of Senshu, having scored the first point.

In karate, Senshu is awarded to the athlete who scores the first point without the opponent having scored before and it can decide the winner when the bout ends level.

Alisha suffered a 1-6 loss to Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani of Indonesia in women's Kumite 55kg round of 16.