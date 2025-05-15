HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's campaign at Thailand Open ends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 15, 2025 16:35 IST

Malvika Bansod

IMAGE: Malvika Bansod. Photograph: BAI/X

India's dismal run in elite international badminton tournaments continued, as all remaining shuttlers, including world number 10 women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand exited early, ending the country's campaign at the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Thursday.

Treesa and Gayatri, returned to action following an injury layoff but fell 20-22, 14-21 to Japan's Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in the second round.

 

With Lakshya Sen having bowed out in the men's singles opening round on Wednesday, Treesa and Gayatri were the last elite Indian players in the fray.

The young Indian shuttlers also couldn't make an impact with Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, and Aakarshi Kashyap bowing out after straight-game defeats against higher-ranked opponents in the women's singles second round on Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Unnati, champion at the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, was no match for world No. 2 and top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 14-21, 11-21 in just 39 minutes.

World No. 23 Malvika, the 2024 Hylo Open runner-up, also struggled against former world champion and local favourite Ratchanok Intanon, losing 12-21, 16-21 in the US$ 475,000 event.

Aakarshi Kashyap was similarly outplayed by Thai southpaw Supanida Katethong, succumbing 9-21, 14-21 in a one-sided match that lasted just 34 minutes.

In men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli -- the only Indian to reach the second round -- was no match for second-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen, losing 14-21, 16-21 in 42 minutes.

India are yet to make a final appearance in any BWF World Tour event this year, with top singles players including Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy battling poor form, injuries, and illness.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
