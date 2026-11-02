Four Golds, 14 Medals: India Shine at Tammer Boxing Tournament

India has showcased its boxing strength by topping the medals table at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament in Tampere, Finland, securing an impressive haul of four gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals.

IMAGE: Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary poses with her gold medal after finishing atop the podium in the 70kg event at the 46th International Tammer Boxing tournament in Tampere, Finland, on Sunday. Photograph: BFI

Key Points India secured the top position at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament in Finland, winning a total of 14 medals.

The medal haul included four gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals, showcasing a strong performance by the Indian contingent.

Gold medal winners were Aarti Dhariyal (women's 54kg), Ankushita Boro (women's 65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg), and Pawan Bartwal (men's 55kg).

The tournament provided crucial international exposure for India's third-ranked boxers in Olympic weight categories and leading pugilists in non-Asian Games divisions.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh highlighted the results as a reflection of India's efforts to build depth across weight categories for the Los Angeles Olympics qualifying events.

India topped the medals table at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament in Tampere, Finland, with a haul of four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals on Sunday. Aarti Dhariyal (women's 54kg), Ankushita Boro (women's 65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg) and Pawan Bartwal (men's 55kg) won gold, while Hussam Mohammed (men's 60kg) and Jaismine (women's 57kg) settled for silver.

Gold Medal Victories

Aarti opened India's gold rush with a commanding 5-0 victory over Scotland's Kernachan Stephen. Commonwealth Games champion Arundhati edged Ireland's Igharo Evelyn Ivi 3-2 in the 70kg final. Boro followed with a 4-1 win over England's Ella Thompstone before Bartwal completed the gold-medal sweep with a 5-0 victory against Ireland's Louis Rooney.

Bronze Medal Contributions

IMAGE: All medal winners pose at the Tammer Boxing tournament in Tampere, Finland. Photograph: BFI

India also collected eight bronze medals through Vivek Meena (men's 65kg), Hitesh (men's 70kg), Akshay (men's 80kg), Bobin Chauhan (men's 90kg), Chetan Choudhary (men's 90+kg), Tanu (women's 51kg), Disha Patil (women's 60kg) and Imroz Khan (women's 75kg).

Strategic Exposure and Future Outlook

The 14-member Indian squad was assembled to give international exposure to boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category depth chart, alongside leading pugilists in Olympic divisions not included in the Asian Games programme. Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the annual tournament has been held since 1977 and is a regular fixture on the international boxing calendar.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh said the results reflected India's efforts to strengthen its depth across weight categories ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics qualifying events. "I congratulate the entire team on a strong performance in Finland and for finishing on top of the medals tally.

This tournament was an important opportunity for us to test our bench strength and to enable them to gain valuable international exposure and test themselves against quality opposition. The results reflect the progress we are making in building depth across weight categories and give us confidence as we prepare for the LA Olympics qualifying events," he said.