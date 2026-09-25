Shooting Gold Lifts India's Spirits Amidst Badminton Shock At Asian Games

India's Asian Games campaign saw a significant boost with a shooting gold and a 10,000m silver, even as the unexpected early exit of star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created a major upset.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India secured a gold medal in shooting with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet setting a new Games and Asian record.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh earned a silver medal in the men's 10,000m event, improving on his previous bronze.

Top-ranked badminton men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a surprising early exit.

Indian teams advanced in Kabaddi, Squash, and Women's Hockey, assuring more medals.

Manpreet Kaur won a bronze in shot put, and the mixed table tennis team also secured a bronze.

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet ended an unusually long wait for a shooting gold and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh sparkled with his 10,000m silver but the first-round exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the badminton men's doubles event came as a setback for India at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet combined for a score of 484.6, a Games and Asian record, to dominate the field from start to finish en route the gold. The 19-year-old Suruchi contributed 245.7 and Kamaljeet added 238.9 points to the overall tally.

The performance lifted the sagging morale of India's shooting contingent that had been battling with the disappointment of not striking gold in 10m air rifle and ending without a single medal in the individual, men's and women's team 10m air pistol competitions.

Their gold could prove to be the catalyst for an improved shooting performance in the remainder of the competition.

India's Shooting Success And Near Misses

The ranges also threw up a silver thanks to the men's 50m rifle 3-position team of Aishwary Pratap Singh, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar. They looked on course for gold for much of the competition, only for China to finish strongly and deny them the top step. India finished with an aggregate of 1762, four points behind China's 1766.

In track-and-field, Gulveer improved on the bronze he won in the 2023 Hangzhou edition to a silver, clocking 28:29.38 seconds in a trademark assured run.

With bronze medals from shot-putter Manpreet Kaur and mixed table tennis team of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah also added to the tally, India's total increased to 22 medals.

For Manpreet, this was her first major international medal since 2023. She took the third place with an effort of 17.17m.

Aishwary and Niraj also made it to the individual final, in third and fourth positions respectively, but could not fetch medals.

The women's hockey team, on the other hand, remained in firm control and continued its unbeaten run, beating hosts Japan 3-1 to virtually seal a semifinal berth.

Badminton Shock And Other Medal Assurances

While the shooting campaign picked up, the badminton court gave India the biggest shock of the day as former world No.1 and two-time world championship bronze-medallists, Satwik and Chirag, made a shocking early exit from the competition they were expected to dominate.

In a gruelling three-game match against Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun, the Indians lost 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 in a one-hour-eight-minute contest.