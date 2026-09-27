Asian Games: India's Full Schedule For September 28

Get ready for a packed day at the Asian Games as Indian athletes compete across a wide array of sports, including crucial cricket and boxing matches, athletics finals, and shooting events on September 28.

Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Indian athletes will compete across multiple disciplines including Archery, Athletics, Cricket, Boxing, and Hockey on September 28.

Key events include India's men's cricket quarterfinal against Afghanistan and Lovlina Borgohain's boxing quarterfinal.

Athletics will see several finals, including Men's 3000m Steeplechase with Avinash Sable and Men's Long Jump with Murali Sreeshankar.

Shooting events feature Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat in the 25m Pistol Women's Individual and Team qualifications and finals.

Other sports like Kurash, Sailing, Sepaktakraw, Squash, Surfing, Tennis, and Volleyball also have Indian representation throughout the day.

Following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on September 28. All timings are in IST.

Archery And Athletics Highlights

ARCHERY:

Men's Compound Individual: Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, TM Maniratnam in 1/16 Elimination Round at 4:45am.

Men's Compound Individual: Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, TM Maniratnam in 1/8 Elimination Round (subject to qualification) at 5:25am.

Women's Compound Individual: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Zhexebinova Adel in 1/16 Elimination Round at 9:45am.

Women's Compound Individual: Chikitha Taniparthi in 1/16 Elimination Round at 9:45am.

Women's Compound Individual: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi in 1/8 Elimination Round (subject to qualification) at 10:25am.

ATHLETICS:

Women's Discuss Throw: Seema, Sanya Yadav in Final at 2:35pm.

Mixed 4x100m Relay: Indian team in Round 1 Heat 2 at 3:09pm.

Women's 400m Hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan in Final at 3:53pm.

Men's 400m Hurdles: Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan in Final at 4:03pm.

Men's 300m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable in Final at 4:17pm.

Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar, David Solomon Patturaj in Final at 4:30pm.

Men's 1500m: Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh in Final at 4:38pm.

Men's Javelin Throw: Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh in Final at 4:45pm.

Women's 800m: Gowthami Jayaraman (4:50pm), Pooja (5:00pm) in Round 1 Heat 2.

Women's 5000m: Parul Chaudhary, Seema in Final at 5:13pm.

Men's 4x400m Relay: Indian team in Round 1 at 6:01pm.

Women's 4x100m Relay: Indian team in Final at 6:34pm.

Team Sports: Cricket, Boxing, Hockey

CRICKET:

Men's: India vs Afghanistan in Quarterfinal 2 at 10:00am.

BOXING:

Women's 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon in Quarterfinals at 10:00am.

Women's 60kg: Priya vs Samadova Mijgona in Quarterfinals at 2:15pm.

Men's 90kg: Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae in Quarterfinals at 3:45pm.

HOCKEY:

Men's: India vs Bangladesh in Pool A at 3:30pm.

Combat And Water Sports

KURASH:

Women's 78kg: Pincky Balhara in Quarterfinals at 8:00am.

Women's 78kg: Pincky Balhara in Semifinals (subject to qualification) at 10:40am.

Women's 78kg: Pincky Balhara in Final (subject to qualification) at 11:30am.

SAILING:

Men's Skiff/49er: Prince Noble, Manu Francis in Opening Series Race 1, 2, 3&4 from 7:30am onwards.

Men's Dinghy/ILCA 7: Vishnu Saravanan in Qualification Series Race 1, 2&3 from 7:30am onwards.

Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma in Opening Series Race 1, 2, 3&4 from 7:40am onwards.

Women's Dinghy/ILCA 6: Nethra Kumanan in Qualification Series Race 1, 2&3 from 7:40am onwards.

Mixed Dinghy/470: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar in Opening Series Races 3, 4&5 from 8:30am onwards.

Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma in Race 6, 7&8 from 10:40am onwards.

Girls Dinghy/ILCA 4: Mahi Verma in Opening Series Race 1, 2&3 at 10:40am onwards.

SEPAKTAKRAW:

Women's Double: EL Devi, Menenu Tsukru, Langoljam Prity in Preliminary Group B vs Japan at 6:30am.

Women's Double: EL Devi, Menenu Tsukru, Langoljam Prity in Semifinals (subject to qualification) from 10:30am.

Precision Sports: Squash, Shooting, Surfing, Tennis, Volleyball

SQUASH:

Women's Team Event: India vs China Pool C Match 5 at 6:30am.

Men's Team Event: India vs China in Pool A Match 3 at 8:30am.

Women's Team Event: India vs Japan in Pool C Match 3 at 12:00pm.

Men's Team Event: India vs South Korea in Pool C Match 3 at 2:00pm.

SHOOTING:

25m Pistol Women's Team: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in Final 25m Pistol Rapid at 6:10am.

25m Pistol Women's Individual: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat in Qualification Round 25m Rapid Stage at 6:10am.

Trap Men's Individual: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj in Qualification Round Day 2 at 6:30am.

Trap Men's Team: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj in Qualification Round Day 2 at 6:30am.

Trap Women's Individual: Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in Qualification Round Day 2 at 6:30am.

Trap Women's Team: Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in Qualification Round Day 2 at 6:30am.

25m Pistol Women's Individual: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat in Final (subject to qualification) at 10:45am.

SURFING:

Men's Shortboard: Sivaraj Babu in Round 3 Heat 2 at 3:58am.

Men's Shortboard: Kishore Kumar in Round 3 Heat 8 at 6:46am.

Men's Shortboard: Sivaraj Babu, Kishore Kumar in Quarterfinals (subject to qualification) from 9:26am onwards.

TENNIS:

Men's Singles: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong in 2nd Round at 6:30am.

Men's Singles: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in 2nd Round at 6:30am.

Women's Doubles: Ankita Raina-Rutuja Bhosale vs Yuliya Putintseva-Anna Danilina from 7:30am onwards.

Men's Doubles: Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Beibit Zhukayev-Denis Yevseyev in 2nd Round from 9:00am onwards.

Men's Doubles: Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Pradip Khadka-Abhishek Bastola in 2nd Round from 9:00am onwards.

Mixed Doubles: N Sriram Balaji-Ankita Raina vs Kairan Thompson-Eudice Chong in 1st Round from 9:00am onwards.

VOLLEYBALL:

Men's: India vs Hong Kong in Preliminary Round at 6:30am.