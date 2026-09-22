Indian Athletes Gear Up For Crucial Asian Games Contests

Indian athletes are poised for a busy day at the Asian Games on September 23, with crucial matches and medal events scheduled across badminton, boxing, shooting, weightlifting, and more.

Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Key Points Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple sports at the Asian Games on September 23.

Key events include the men's badminton team semifinal against China and women's hockey match against Thailand.

Shooting features qualification and final rounds for women's air pistol and men's/women's skeet.

Mirabai Chanu will compete in the Women's 49kg weightlifting final, a major medal hope.

Other sports like boxing, canoeing, esports, equestrian, fencing, kabaddi, rowing, soft tennis, sepaktakraw, squash, swimming, table tennis, and wushu also feature Indian participation.

Following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on Wednesday, September 23. All timings are in IST.

Key Team And Combat Sports

BADMINTON: Men's team semifinal against China at 11:30am.

BOXING: Men's 80kg: Ankush in Round of 16 against Hamsa Vogel at 8:30am onwards.

HOCKEY: Women's team against Thailand in Pool B match at 11:30am.

KABADDI: Women's team in Preliminary Round Group A match against Iran at 8:30am. Men's team in Preliminary Round Group A match against Bangladesh at 9:45am.

SEPAKTAKRAW: Men's Team Regu: In Preliminary Group B against Philippines at 5:30am.

WUSHU: Women's Sanda 60kg: Roshibina Devi Naorem in semifinal against Thania Kusumaningtyas from 2:30pm onwards.

Aquatic, Equestrian, And Endurance Events

CANOE SPRINT: Men's Kayak Four 500m: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, and Arun Singh in Heat 1 at 6:30am. Women's Canoe Single 200m: Megha Pradeep in Heat 1 at 6:50am. Women's Kayak Double 500m: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi in Heat 1 at 7:10am. Men's Kayak Double 500m: Prasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi in Heat 2 at 10:40am. Women's Canoe Double 500m: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi in Heat 2 at 11:00am.

EQUESTRIAN: Eventing Individual (Cross Country): Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza in Final Day 2 at 6:30am.

ROWING: Men's Single Sculls: Balraj Panwar in Heat 2 at 5:40am. Men's Double Sculls: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan in Heat 3 at 6:00am. Men's Pair: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar in Heat 2 at 6:50am. Women's Four: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, and Aleesha Anto in Heat 1 at 7:10am. Men's Quadruple Sculls: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, and Jakar Khan in Heat 2 at 12:10pm. Men's Four: Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, and Yogesh Kumar in Heat 1 at 12:20pm.

SWIMMING: Men's 100m Butterfly: Rohit Benediction, Sajan Prakash in Heat 2 at 6:42am. Men's 200m Freestyle: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan in Heat 2 at 7:03am. Men's 100m Butterfly: Rohit Benediction, Sajan Prakash in Final (subject to qualification) at 1:38pm. Men's 200m Freestyle: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan in Heat 2 at 1:54pm.

Individual Skill And Precision Sports

ESPORTS: eFootball: Danial Patel, Chinmay Sahoo in quarterfinal (subject to qualification) at 5:30am. eFootball: Danial Patel, Chinmay Sahoo in semifinal (subject to qualification) at 12:30pm. eFootball: Danial Patel, Chinmay Sahoo in final (subject to qualification) at 3:50pm.

FENCING: Women's Foil Individual: Naorem Mina Devi, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj in pool bouts from 6:30am onwards. Men's Sabre Individual: KP Gisho Nidhi, Karan Singh in pool bouts from 8:15am onwards.

SHOOTING: Air Pistol Women (Individual): Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker in qualification round at 6:15am. Air Pistol Women (Team): Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker in qualification round at 6:15am. Skeet Men (Individual): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Amjad Khan in Qualification Round Day 3 at 6:30am. Skeet Men (Team): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Amjad Khan in Qualification Round Day 3 at 6:30am. Skeet Women (Individual): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan in Qualification Round Day 3 at 6:30am. Skeet Women (Team): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan in Qualification Round Day 3 at 6:30am. Air Pistol Women (Team): Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker in Final Round at 9:00am. Skeet Women (Individual): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan in Final Round Day 3 at 11:00am. Skeet Men (Individual): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Amjad Khan in Final Round Day 3 at 12:30pm.

SOFT TENNIS: Men's Singles: Jay Meena in quarterfinal against Sherwin Nuguit at 5:30am. Men's Singles: Jay Meena in semifinal (subject to qualification) at 8:30am. Men's Singles: Jay Meena in gold medal match (subject to qualification) at 12:15pm.

SQUASH: Men's Singles: Abhay Singh against Arkaradet Arkarahirunya in Round of 32 at 10:30am. Women's Singles: Tanvi Khanna against Kim Dami in Round of 32 at 11:15am. Men's singles: Veer Chotrani against MS Mukhtar Wakeel in Round of 32 at 12:00pm.

TABLE TENNIS: Mixed Doubles: Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade against Ismael Mohamed and Ali Fathimath in Round of 32 at 6:30am. Mixed Doubles: Manush Shah and Diya Chitale against Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Swarn at 7:10am. Mixed Doubles: Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade in Round of 16 at 10:15am. Mixed Doubles: Manush Shah and Diya Chitale in Round of 16 at 10:15am.

WEIGHTLIFTING: Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu in Final Group A at 10:00am. Women's 53kg: Gyaneshwari Yadav in Final GroupA at 1:30pm.