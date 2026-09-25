Asian Games: India's Full Schedule For September 26

Get the complete schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games on September 26, featuring key events in athletics, badminton, kabaddi finals, and more, all with IST timings.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple disciplines at the Asian Games on September 26.

Key events include finals in athletics like Men's Marathon and Shot Put, and Women's 400m and 1500m.

Badminton features prominent players like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu in second-round matches.

India will contest both men's and women's Kabaddi finals against Iran.

Other sports with Indian participation include Surfing, Archery, Equestrian, Fencing, Table Tennis, Shooting, Canoe Sprint, Esports, Squash, Boxing, and Hockey.

Following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on September 26. All timings are in IST.

Athletics Highlights And Marathon Finals

ATHLETICS:

Men's Marathon final: Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera at 4:00am.

Men's Decathlon: Thowfeeq Noushad and Tejaswin Shankar at 5:30am.

Women's Long Jump Qualification A and B: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan at 8:15am.

Men's 200m heats: Animesh Kujur at 8:32am.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji at 4:04pm.

Women's 100m Hurdles: Nandhini Kongan at 4:12pm.

Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh at 4:30pm.

Women's 200m heats: Harita Bhadra (4:33pm) and Unnathi Bolland (4:41pm).

Men's Triple Jump: Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan at 5:05pm.

Men's 1500m heats: Yoonus Shah (5:21pm) and Gulveer Singh (5:31pm).

Women's 400m Final: Prachi and Kiran at 6:15 pm.

Men's 400m Final: Vishal TK at 6:33pm.

Women's 1500m Final: Pooja and Parul Chaudhary at 6:45pm.

Badminton Stars And Team Events

BADMINTON:

Men's Singles second round: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at 6:00am.

Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match at 11:30am.

Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match at 12:30pm.

PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match at 1:30pm.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto-Yuki Fukushima of Japan in women's doubles second round match at 2:30pm.

ARCHERY:

Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others in recurve and compound individual and team events qualification starting 4:30am.

FENCING:

India vs Indonesia in women's foil team round of 16 match at 6:00am.

India vs Philippines in men's sabre team round of 16 match at 7:00am.

Kabaddi Finals And Combat Sports

KABADDI:

India vs Iran in women's final at 9:30am.

India vs Iran in men's final at 2:30pm.

BOXING:

Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout at 10:15am

Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout at 10:45am.

Priya vs Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout at 2:15pm.

SQUASH:

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30am.

Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in women's singles semifinal at 10:35am.

Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in men's singles semifinal at 11:15 am.

Other Sports: Shooting, Hockey, Surfing, Esports

SHOOTING:

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final starting 6:30am.

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final (if they qualify) at 9:30am.

HOCKEY:

India vs Japan in men's Pool A match at 1:30pm.

SURFING:

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats at 3:58am onwards.

EQUESTRIAN:

Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud in dressage second individual qualifier 6:00am.

TABLE TENNIS:

Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3 match at 6:30am.

CANOE SPRINT:

Harshwardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m semifinal 1 at 6:30am.

Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar in men's kayak double 500m semifinal 1 at 6:5am.

Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in mixed canoe double 500 final at 8:20am.

ESPORTS:

Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal match AT 6:45am.

India vs Japan in Pokemon Unite in group match at 10:45am.