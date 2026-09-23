India's Busy Day At Asian Games: Full Schedule

Discover the comprehensive schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games, featuring key events in athletics, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, rowing, and shooting, as they vie for medals and advance through various competitions.

Key Points Indian athletes are scheduled to compete across 12 different sports at the Asian Games.

Key medal events are anticipated in Rowing and Shooting, presenting significant opportunities for India.

Team India will participate in crucial group stage matches in both Men's Hockey and Men's and Women's Kabaddi.

Individual athletes will feature in heats, semifinals, and finals across disciplines such as Athletics, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, and Swimming.

India also has representation in E-Sports and Wushu, with competitive rounds scheduled for the day.

Indian athletes are set for a busy day of competition at the Asian Games, with events scheduled across various disciplines. All timings are in IST.

Athletics And Boxing Highlights

ATHLETICS:

Anamika Aneesh, Pooja in women's heptathlon Heats at 6.30am

Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay mixed Round 1 Heats at 7:01am

Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final at 4:14pm

Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur in men's 100m Heats at 4:38pm onwards

Seema in women's 10,000m final at 5:55pm

BOXING:

Sumit vs Al-Sarray Ali Qasim of Iraq men's 70kg round of 16 at 10.30am

Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.15pm

Parveen vs Malika Nozimova of Tajikistan in women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.45pm

Canoe Sprint And E-Sports Action

CANOE SPRINT:

Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m semifinal 1 at 6:30am

Soniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m semifinal 1 at 6:50am

Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak four 500m final A at 8:10am

Raju Rawat-Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final A at 8:30am

Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m heat 2 at 11:10am

Parvarthy Geetha-Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in mixed kayak double 500m heat 2 at 11:40am

E-SPORTS:

Paritosh in Puyo Puyo Champions four group games vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) at 11.30am; Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) 12.10pm; Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) at 1.10pm and Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) 2.10pm.

Team India In Hockey And Kabaddi

HOCKEY:

India vs South Korea in the men's Pool A game at 11:30am

KABADDI:

India vs Chinese Taipei in men's team Group A at 9:45am

India vs Japan in women's team Group A at 4:15pm

Medal Opportunities In Rowing And Shooting

ROWING:

Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:10am

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:30am

Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam in women's four final (Medal event) at 7:10am

Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit in lightweight men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 12 noon

Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in men's quadruple sculls final (Medal event) at 1:00pm.

SHOOTING:

Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final from 6:15am onwards

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in skeet mixed team qualification and final from 6:30am onwards

Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual final (subject to qualification) at 12.15pm.

Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis And Wushu

SQUASH:

Suraj Chand-Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar in mixed doubles round of 16 at 8am

Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore; Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 at 10:30am

Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka and Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia in men's singles round of 16 at 11:15am.

SWIMMING:

Benedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46am

Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle heats at 7:21am

Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at 7:32am

Benedicton in men's 50m butterfly final (subject to qualification) at 1:35pm

Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:15pm

Benedicton, Aneesh, Akash and Gitesh in men's 4x100m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:48pm

TABLE TENNIS:

Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari of Iran in women's doubles round 2 match at 6:30am

Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh-Burenjargal Sanjaa of Mongolia in women's doubles round 2 match at 7:10am

Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia in men's singles round one match at 8:35am

WUSHU: