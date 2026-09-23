India's Busy Day At Asian Games: Full Schedule

Discover the comprehensive schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games, featuring key events in athletics, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, rowing, and shooting, as they vie for medals and advance through various competitions.
Key Points
- Indian athletes are scheduled to compete across 12 different sports at the Asian Games.
- Key medal events are anticipated in Rowing and Shooting, presenting significant opportunities for India.
- Team India will participate in crucial group stage matches in both Men's Hockey and Men's and Women's Kabaddi.
- Individual athletes will feature in heats, semifinals, and finals across disciplines such as Athletics, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, and Swimming.
- India also has representation in E-Sports and Wushu, with competitive rounds scheduled for the day.
Indian athletes are set for a busy day of competition at the Asian Games, with events scheduled across various disciplines. All timings are in IST.
Athletics And Boxing Highlights
ATHLETICS:
- Anamika Aneesh, Pooja in women's heptathlon Heats at 6.30am
- Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay mixed Round 1 Heats at 7:01am
- Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final at 4:14pm
- Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur in men's 100m Heats at 4:38pm onwards
- Seema in women's 10,000m final at 5:55pm
BOXING:
- Sumit vs Al-Sarray Ali Qasim of Iraq men's 70kg round of 16 at 10.30am
- Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.15pm
- Parveen vs Malika Nozimova of Tajikistan in women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.45pm
Canoe Sprint And E-Sports Action
CANOE SPRINT:
- Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m semifinal 1 at 6:30am
- Soniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m semifinal 1 at 6:50am
- Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak four 500m final A at 8:10am
- Raju Rawat-Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final A at 8:30am
- Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m heat 2 at 11:10am
- Parvarthy Geetha-Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in mixed kayak double 500m heat 2 at 11:40am
E-SPORTS:
- Paritosh in Puyo Puyo Champions four group games vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) at 11.30am; Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) 12.10pm; Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) at 1.10pm and Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) 2.10pm.
Team India In Hockey And Kabaddi
HOCKEY:
- India vs South Korea in the men's Pool A game at 11:30am
KABADDI:
- India vs Chinese Taipei in men's team Group A at 9:45am
- India vs Japan in women's team Group A at 4:15pm
Medal Opportunities In Rowing And Shooting
ROWING:
- Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:10am
- Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:30am
- Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam in women's four final (Medal event) at 7:10am
- Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit in lightweight men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 12 noon
- Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in men's quadruple sculls final (Medal event) at 1:00pm.
SHOOTING:
- Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final from 6:15am onwards
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in skeet mixed team qualification and final from 6:30am onwards
- Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual final (subject to qualification) at 12.15pm.
Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis And Wushu
SQUASH:
- Suraj Chand-Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar in mixed doubles round of 16 at 8am
- Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore; Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 at 10:30am
- Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka and Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia in men's singles round of 16 at 11:15am.
SWIMMING:
- Benedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46am
- Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle heats at 7:21am
- Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at 7:32am
- Benedicton in men's 50m butterfly final (subject to qualification) at 1:35pm
- Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:15pm
- Benedicton, Aneesh, Akash and Gitesh in men's 4x100m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:48pm
TABLE TENNIS:
- Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari of Iran in women's doubles round 2 match at 6:30am
- Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh-Burenjargal Sanjaa of Mongolia in women's doubles round 2 match at 7:10am
- Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia in men's singles round one match at 8:35am
WUSHU:
- Roshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang of China in women's sanda 60kg final at 6:10am.