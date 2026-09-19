Indian Athletes Gear Up For Action At Asian Games

Discover the full schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games on September 20, featuring crucial medal events in shooting, teqball, and wushu, alongside team matches in cricket, hockey, and badminton.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Indian women's cricket team to play semifinal against Bangladesh.

Multiple medal events scheduled for India in Shooting, Teqball, and Wushu.

Hockey teams, both men's and women's, will be in action against Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Mixed Martial Arts, and Sepak Takraw also feature Indian participation.

Key athletes like Elavenil Valarivan and Suchika Tariyal are set to compete.

Indian athletes are set for a busy day at the Asian Games, with a packed schedule across various disciplines on September 20. Fans can look forward to crucial matches and medal events involving top Indian talent.

Key Team Events For India

In Badminton, the Women's Team will face Kazakhstan in the Opening Round of 16 at 11.30 AM. The Women's Cricket team is set to play their Semifinal match against Bangladesh at 10.30 AM, a critical encounter for a spot in the final. Both the Men's and Women's Hockey teams will also be in action; the Women's team plays Uzbekistan at 7.30 AM, while the Men's team takes on Indonesia at 11.30 AM. Table Tennis will see both Men's and Women's teams competing in Group F matches against Indonesia, Singapore, and Iran throughout the day.

Individual Medal Hopes And Other Competitions

Shooting offers significant medal opportunities, with the Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final featuring Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod starting at 6.15 AM, followed by the Individual Final at 11 AM if they qualify. In Teqball, Quimcy Dsouza will compete in the Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match at 6.30 AM, and also in the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match with Mohamed Anas Beg at 7 AM. Wushu also has a medal event with Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in the Men's Changquan Final at 5.30 AM. Additionally, Mixed Martial Arts will feature Suchika Tariyal and Varun Sanyal in Quarterfinals. Swimmers Akash Mani, Utkarsh Patil, and Rishabh Das will participate in various heats, and the Sepak Takraw Men's Team Regu will be in preliminary group action.