Late surge in boxing, archery, wrestling, and hockey propels India to fourth at Asian Games

A late surge in boxing, archery, wrestling, and hockey propelled India to a respectable fourth-place finish in the Asian Games medals tally, overcoming initial setbacks in shooting and athletics.

IMAGE: Gold medallists India celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning the Asian Games men's hockey gold medal at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan on Saturday. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points India is set to finish the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals, including 21 gold, securing a fourth-place position.

A late surge in boxing, archery, wrestling, and hockey significantly boosted India's medal count after a slow start in shooting and athletics.

Notable historic achievements include Neeru Dhanda becoming the first Indian female to win trap gold in Games' history and the women's recurve team winning gold for the first time.

Indian boxing secured unprecedented success with three gold medals, while wrestling added two golds after having none in the previous edition.

Both the men's and women's hockey teams won gold medals, marking a historic first for the contingent at the Asian Games.

The early losses in shooting and athletics were offset by a timely gold rush in boxing, archery, wrestling, and hockey as India's late surge put them on course for a fourth place in the Asian Games medals tally, the same as the previous edition in Hangzhou. The first week of the Asian Games was a forgettable one as shooters, who had pocketed seven gold medals in China, drew a blank in the individual rifle and pistol events.

India's Medal Tally and Global Standing

India are set to finish the Asian Games with 85 medals, including 21 gold, in comparison to the 106 medals, including 28 gold, they bagged in the 2022 edition which was held a year later. The performance in Aichi-Nagoya should be enough for a respectable fourth place finish, albeit far behind the likes of China (in a league of their own), Japan, and South Korea.

There were some exceptional performances in athletics, including long-distance runner Gulveer Singh's three medals, but the contingent's gold count dropped to one from six sealed in Hangzhou, pushing India out of the top 10 in the medals tally.

Historic Wins and Unexpected Joys

IMAGE: Neeru Dhanda secured two gold medals (women's trap, mixed team) and one silver medal (women's team) at the Asian Games. Photograph: N NRAI/X

But the doom and gloom of the first 10 days made way for unexpected joy in the Indian contingent. A major source of those smiles in the Indian camp came via shooter Neeru Dhanda, who became the first Indian female to win a trap gold in Games' history.

That joy was doubled when Neeru teamed up with Kynan Chenai to strike gold in the trap mixed team event. Compound archery wins a bagful of medals for India at the Asian Games, but this time the recurve archers too made a significant contribution.

The women's recurve team downed the mighty South Koreans to step onto the top of the podium for the very first time before Kumkum Mohod added to that historic run with a gold in the individual event.

Gold Rush in Combat and Team Sports

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team with their Asian Games cricket gold medal on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

In terms of gold medals won, boxing too tasted unprecedented success via Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), Parveen (women's 65kg), and Ankush (men's 80kg). From no gold medals in Hangzhou, wrestling added two to the Aichi-Nagoya Games tally via Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (men's freestyle 65kg) towards the end of the competition.

The performances on Saturday saw India matching Uzbekistan for the number of gold medals, largely due to the efforts of women's golfer Pranavi Urs, who became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold at the Asian Games, before the men's cricket team beat Pakistan in a high-pressure final. The men's hockey team won the gold as per expectations, but the women too struck gold to make it a memorable first for the hockey contingent.

It was the first time both men and women ended with gold medals in the Asian Games. The script went as per plan in cricket and kabaddi, with their athletes contributing four gold medals to the tally. Uzbekistan will conclude their Games' campaign on Sunday, but with a late push, India are likely to maintain their position in the medal standings.