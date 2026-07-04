Indian Gymnasts Fine-Tune Preparations In London For Commonwealth Games

Discover how India's artistic gymnastics squad is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games with a crucial three-week training camp in London before heading to Glasgow.

Key Points India's artistic gymnastics squad is completing a three-week training camp in London for the Commonwealth Games.

The camp, funded by the Sports Authority of India, concludes on July 20, after which the team travels to Glasgow.

The squad includes Olympian Pranati Nayak, along with other prominent male and female gymnasts.

Coaches Rakesh Patra, Payal Bhattacharjee, and Ashok Kumar Mishra are overseeing the preparations.

The overseas training aims to provide crucial exposure and fine-tune skills for the major event.

India's artistic gymnastics squad will head to Glasgow on July 20 after completing a three-week training camp in London as part of its preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The camp, which began on June 29, was funded by the Sports Authority of India under the Target Asian Games Group and TOPS scheme.

India's Gymnastics Squad And Coaching Staff

The women's squad for the Commonwealth Games comprises Olympian Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta.

The men's squad has Tapan Mohanty, Tapeshwarnath Das, Swatish KP and Yogeshwar Singh.

Rakesh Patra is the men's coach, while Payal Bhattacharjee and Ashok Kumar Mishra serve as women's coaches.

Pranati, who won a silver medal in the vault event in Tashkent at FIG World Challenge Cup early this year, is currently training in Odisha under Mishra and will head directly to Scotland for the quadrennial event.

The overseas camp was aimed at fine-tuning the team's preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Games, with the contingent scheduled to travel directly from London to Glasgow after its conclusion.

"The camp has been very productive so far. The athletes are training well and the exposure has been beneficial ahead of a major event like the Commonwealth Games. We will travel directly to Glasgow from London on July 20," Patra told PTI.

Indian gymnasts have won a total of 3 medals (1 silver and 2 bronze) in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

While Ashish Kumar claimed a silver and bronze in floor exercise and vault respectively in 2010 Delhi edition, Dipa Karmakar won a bronze in women's vault in 2014 Glasgow.