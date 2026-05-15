HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Arjun Maini impresses with qualifying finish above Max Verstappen in GT3 battle

Arjun Maini impresses with qualifying finish above Max Verstappen in GT3 battle

By REDIFF SPORTS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 15, 2026 18:51 IST

x

Maini is racing alongside Fabio Scherer, David Schumacher, and Frank Stippler as part of Ford’s new Mustang GT3 programme. 

arjun Maini

IMAGE: Arjun Maini with his Haupt Racing Team Ford mates, who finished fourth overall in the SP9 standings during the second qualifying session at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. 

Key Points

  • Arjun Maini finished ahead of Max Verstappen in Qualifying 2 at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.
  • Maini placed fourth overall in the SP9 category with a lap of 8:11.278.
  • The Indian driver is part of Ford and HRT’s new Mustang GT3 endurance racing programme.

Indian racer Arjun Maini delivered a standout performance in Qualifying 2 for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, finishing ahead of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in one of the toughest GT3 grids in world motorsport.

Driving the #64 Ford Mustang GT3 for Haupt Racing Team Ford Performance in the top SP9 category, Maini clocked a lap of 8:11.278 around the demanding Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. His effort placed him fourth overall in the SP9 standings during the second qualifying session. Verstappen’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry followed with a lap of 8:11.614.

Strong start for Ford-HRT partnership

The result was especially significant as the event features a packed 161-car field across more than 20 classes, making it one of the world’s most competitive endurance races. This year’s edition also has the largest starting grid seen at the Nurburgring in more than a decade.

Maini said he was pleased with the team’s progress and the pace shown in qualifying. The Indian ace added that the car felt strong throughout the session and that the team had made important gains with the setup ahead of the race weekend.

"It’s always special to be competitive at the Nurburgring because the level here is incredibly high. The SP9 field is stacked with factory drivers and top teams, so to put together a lap like that feels really satisfying. The car felt strong throughout the session and we’ve been making good progress with the setup. There’s still work to do before the race, but it’s definitely a positive start for us,”  Maini said, according to a press release.

Building a new GT3 programme

arjun Maini

IMAGE: Arjun Maini clocked a lap of 8:11.278. 
 

Maini is racing alongside Fabio Scherer, David Schumacher and Frank Stippler as part of Ford’s new Mustang GT3 programme. He joined Ford as a factory driver during HRT’s switch from Mercedes-AMG machinery to the Mustang GT3 project.

The Indian driver described the move as a challenging but exciting opportunity. He said the team had adapted well to the new programme and believed they were stronger than expected heading into the endurance classic.

"It’s cool because I did it together with them as well. I joined Ford as a factory driver, and it’s been good to be on this journey. It’s always a risk when you leave such a set system and a car that works in this. But again, for me and for the team, it was quite a cool challenge: to be given the opportunity to run such a cool car around Europe in amazing championships has been special. We were stronger than expected, and I think we’re ready to build on that this year," he added.

REDIFF SPORTS

RELATED STORIES

Montreal strippers plan strike for F1 weekend
Montreal strippers plan strike for F1 weekend
19-year-old Antonelli makes F1 history again
19-year-old Antonelli makes F1 history again
Norris wins Miami Sprint as McLaren dominate 1-2
Norris wins Miami Sprint as McLaren dominate 1-2
From race strategy to regulations: AI reshapes F1
From race strategy to regulations: AI reshapes F1
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champ Zanardi passes away
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champ Zanardi passes away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic garden4:45

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic...

Gujarati engineer quits IT job, creates farming success story2:36

Gujarati engineer quits IT job, creates farming success...

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE President welcomed PM Modi0:40

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO