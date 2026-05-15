Arjun Maini impresses with qualifying finish above Max Verstappen in GT3 battle

Maini is racing alongside Fabio Scherer, David Schumacher, and Frank Stippler as part of Ford’s new Mustang GT3 programme.

IMAGE: Arjun Maini with his Haupt Racing Team Ford mates, who finished fourth overall in the SP9 standings during the second qualifying session at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Key Points Arjun Maini finished ahead of Max Verstappen in Qualifying 2 at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Maini placed fourth overall in the SP9 category with a lap of 8:11.278.

The Indian driver is part of Ford and HRT’s new Mustang GT3 endurance racing programme.

Indian racer Arjun Maini delivered a standout performance in Qualifying 2 for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, finishing ahead of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in one of the toughest GT3 grids in world motorsport.

Driving the #64 Ford Mustang GT3 for Haupt Racing Team Ford Performance in the top SP9 category, Maini clocked a lap of 8:11.278 around the demanding Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. His effort placed him fourth overall in the SP9 standings during the second qualifying session. Verstappen’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry followed with a lap of 8:11.614.

Strong start for Ford-HRT partnership

The result was especially significant as the event features a packed 161-car field across more than 20 classes, making it one of the world’s most competitive endurance races. This year’s edition also has the largest starting grid seen at the Nurburgring in more than a decade.

Maini said he was pleased with the team’s progress and the pace shown in qualifying. The Indian ace added that the car felt strong throughout the session and that the team had made important gains with the setup ahead of the race weekend.

"It’s always special to be competitive at the Nurburgring because the level here is incredibly high. The SP9 field is stacked with factory drivers and top teams, so to put together a lap like that feels really satisfying. The car felt strong throughout the session and we’ve been making good progress with the setup. There’s still work to do before the race, but it’s definitely a positive start for us,” Maini said, according to a press release.

Building a new GT3 programme

IMAGE: Arjun Maini clocked a lap of 8:11.278.

Maini is racing alongside Fabio Scherer, David Schumacher and Frank Stippler as part of Ford’s new Mustang GT3 programme. He joined Ford as a factory driver during HRT’s switch from Mercedes-AMG machinery to the Mustang GT3 project.

The Indian driver described the move as a challenging but exciting opportunity. He said the team had adapted well to the new programme and believed they were stronger than expected heading into the endurance classic.

"It’s cool because I did it together with them as well. I joined Ford as a factory driver, and it’s been good to be on this journey. It’s always a risk when you leave such a set system and a car that works in this. But again, for me and for the team, it was quite a cool challenge: to be given the opportunity to run such a cool car around Europe in amazing championships has been special. We were stronger than expected, and I think we’re ready to build on that this year," he added.