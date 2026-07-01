Abhinandh-Divyanshi Secure Semifinal Berth In Asian Youth Table Tennis

India's top-seeded U-19 mixed doubles pair, P.B. Abhinandh and Divyanshi Bhowmick, have guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships by advancing to the semifinals after a dominant performance.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Key Points India's top-seeded U-19 mixed doubles pair, Abhinandh and Bhowmick, reached the semifinals of the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

The emphatic quarterfinal triumph over the Chinese combination assures India of at least a bronze medal in the prestigious continental event.

The Indian duo displayed exceptional composure and tactical skill, living up to their top-seeded billing.

They will now face Thailand's pair in an anticipated semifinal clash, aiming for a spot in the championship final.

Another Indian mixed pair, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Syndrela Das, also impressed before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

India's top-seeded U-19 mixed doubles pair of P.B. Abhinandh and Divyanshi Bhowmick moved to the semifinal after producing a sensational victory over the Chinese combination at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

With the emphatic 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 quarterfinal triumph, the Indian pair has not only secured a place in the last four but also assured the country of at least a bronze medal in the prestigious continental championships.

Indian Duo's Dominant Performance

Abhinandh and Divyanshi displayed remarkable composure and tactical discipline to outplay Yiren Tang and Yiyi Jiang of China. The victory underlined the growing stature of the Indian pair, who entered the championships as the top seeds and have so far lived up to that billing with a string of commanding performances.

Earlier in the competition, the Indian duo had comfortably negotiated their Round of 16 encounter, booking their place in the quarterfinals.

Against the Hong Kong pair of Alvin Wong and Su Tsz Tung, they raised their game further, combining aggressive attack with consistent placement and excellent coordination to deny their opponents any opportunity to settle into rhythm. The Indians won 11-6, 11-8, 11-9.

The victory has set up an intriguing semifinal clash against Thailand's Thitaphat Preechayan and Kulapassr Vijitviriyagul, who will enjoy home support but face the daunting task of stopping the tournament's top-seeded pair. A win on Thursday would take the Indians into the championship final and keep alive their hopes of winning the coveted Asian title.

India's second mixed pair of Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Syndrela Das also impressed before bowing out in the quarterfinals.