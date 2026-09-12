Parul Chaudhary to Lead Women's Athletics Team at Asian Games

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has unveiled a formidable 77-member squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, combining seasoned talent with promising newcomers.

IMAGE: Indian athletics contingent departs to Japan for the Asian Games. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has named a 77-member squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The contingent includes 34 men and 43 women, blending experienced athletes with emerging talent.

Asian Games champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the women's team, competing in the 1500m, 5000m, and 3000m steeplechase.

Avinash Sable will lead the men's squad in the 3000m steeplechase, alongside Gulveer Singh in multiple endurance events.

Notable athletes like Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), and Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon) are also part of the team.

Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will lead the women's contingent as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a 77-member athletics squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The contingent features 34 men and 43 women, combining experienced international athletes with emerging talent.

'The AFI has sent a 77-member contingent to represent India at the Asian Games. Let’s Go, India!' the AFI tweeted on Saturday with a photo of a group of track and field athletes at the airport ahead of their departure.

Women's Team Led by Parul Chaudhary

The women’s team will be led by Asian Games champion Parul, who is set to compete in the 1500m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase. Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the 100m hurdles, while veteran javelin thrower Annu Rani will also target a strong performance. In the field events, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly will compete in the long jump. The squad also includes a strong group of athletes for the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Men's Squad Features Sable and Singh

The men’s squad combines sprinting talent with strong endurance options. Avinash Sable will compete in the 3000m steeplechase, while Gulveer Singh faces a demanding schedule across the 1500m, 5000m and 10000m. In the field events, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will lead India’s challenge in shot put while Praveen Chithravel will compete in the triple jump. The team also features Tejaswin Shankar, who will compete in the decathlon.