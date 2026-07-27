India's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team Sixth At Commonwealth Games

The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team finished sixth in a competitive final against global swimming powerhouses.

IMAGE: India's 4x200 metres freestyle relay quartet of Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Srihari Nataraj. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team finished sixth in the Commonwealth Games final.

The quartet significantly improved their timing in the final, clocking 7:29.84 seconds.

Australia won the gold medal, setting a new Commonwealth Games record.

India qualified for the final as the fifth-fastest team from the preliminary heats.

The result highlights the performance gap between India and top international swimming nations.

India's men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay team could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending up sixth in the final of the Commonwealth Games swimming competition in Glasgow on Sunday.

The quartet of Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Srihari Nataraj produced a much-improved performance, slashing nearly 10 seconds off their heat timing to clock 7:29.84 seconds.

Dominance Of Top Nations

However, they were unable to match the pace of the leading teams in a high-quality final.

Australia underlined their supremacy by storming to the gold medal in a Commonwealth Games record time of 7:01.47s.

England won silver in 7:04.98s, while Wales took bronze in 7:09.59s.

India finished behind fifth-placed Malaysia (7:23.72s).

The result highlighted the sizeable gap separating India from the sport's traditional powerhouses despite the relay team's encouraging progress.

Journey To The Final

Earlier in the day, the Indian quartet had qualified for the final after finishing third in Heat 2 with a time of 7:39.48, behind Australia (7:08.66) and England (7:18.13).

With Canada not starting, all four teams in the heat -- Australia, England, India and Jersey -- advanced to the eight-team final.

Australia led throughout the heat, while India were locked in an absorbing battle with Jersey for third.

Jersey held the advantage at the 350m mark before India briefly moved ahead, only to fall behind again at the 450m mark.

The Indians, however, finished strongly, reclaiming third place at the 700m mark and holding on through the closing stages to qualify comfortably.

Across the two heats, India advanced as the fifth-fastest team, with only Australia, Scotland, England and Wales posting quicker times before the final.