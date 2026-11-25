India is making a compelling case for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, showcasing its robust infrastructure, extensive experience in managing international sporting events, and the readiness of Ahmedabad to become a world-class Olympic city.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points India will present its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games to the IOC's Future Host Commission on Thursday, competing with six other nations.

The bid will emphasise India's strong track record in hosting global events and the advanced infrastructure in Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Team India's presentation includes Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, P T Usha, and P V Sindhu.

The IOC will conduct a public survey in the third week of December, influencing the bid's evaluation in March next year, with a final decision expected in mid-2029.

The IOC assesses bids based on venue master-plan, funding, public support, delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy.

Faced with competition from six other countries, aspiring Olympic host India will make its case for the 2036 Games in an online presentation before the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission on Thursday, hoping to impress the world body with its "strong past experience" of conducting global events and newly-developed infrastructure.

Germany, Hungary, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other countries who are bidding for the 2036 Games.

India's Olympic Bid Team And Strategy

At Thursday's presentation, Team India would be represented by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, outgoing Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, IOA Athletes Commission head and badminton ace P V Sindhu, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer among a couple of other officials.

The presentation will focus on India's past record and also the fact that potential Olympic host Ahmedabad has already bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights and will have fully developed large-scale infrastructure for the 2036 Olympics.

In 2029, the Gujarat city will also host the biennial World Police and Fire Games.

India, between January 2025 and June 2026, hosted 36 international sporting competitions across more than 15 cities. The country has also secured the hosting rights for 19 international sporting competitions to be held during 2027 and 2028.

"From what we gather, so far only Turkiye has made its presentation before the IOC. Our focus would be on our growing capabilities, newly-developed infrastructure and the past record of hosting international events," a well-placed source told PTI.

IOA Election Controversy And Bid Impact

The presentation will be taking place at a time when the IOA is embroiled in a controversial election process during which Usha pulled out of the presidential race weeks after alleging that "external forces" were trying to sabotage her candidature.

She had even requested the IOC to intervene, following which it issued a statement urging a free and fair election process without any interference.

IOC Evaluation Process And Timeline

After the presentation, the IOC will conduct an "anonymous survey" to get a sense of the general public's view on India's bid.

The survey is expected to be done in the third week of December and will have a bearing on the evaluation of India's bid in March next year, following which the phase of Strategic Dialogue will start. During this phase, the interested countries will be expected to provide an initial response to the Future Host Questionnaire and core financial guarantees.

In 2028, the final phase of decision-making process, Targetted Dialogue, will begin during which the IOC Members will receive a report from the Future Host Commission.

Following this, in mid-2029, the IOC Executive Board will select Preferred Hosts to be "put forward for election by the IOC Session to become the host of the 2036 Olympic Games".

Key Assessment Factors For Olympic Hosts

The Indian Olympic Association had initially stated that its vision for the Games would be driven by the theme of 'Rising Together' but the idea was scrapped after it came to light that it was similar to the tagline used by Japan for its 2020 Tokyo Olympics bid.

The IOC had last month invited all the seven interested countries to present their Games projects to its Future Host Commission.

The Kirsty Coventry-led body said the projects will be assessed on a number of technical factors such as venue master-plan and athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.

"...wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do," Coventry had stated last month.

India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024.