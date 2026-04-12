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Home  » Sports » Aman Sehrawat bags silver as India concludes Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals

Aman Sehrawat bags silver as India concludes Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 19:42 IST

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India celebrates a successful campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing 17 medals and demonstrating their strength in freestyle wrestling.

Photograph: United World Wrestling

Photograph: United World Wrestling

Key Points

  • India secured 17 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships, showcasing strong performances in various freestyle categories.
  • Aman Sehrawat won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 61kg category after a close final match.
  • Mukul Dahiya also secured a silver medal in the men's 86kg freestyle category.
  • Dinesh claimed a bronze medal in the 125kg category, adding to India's medal tally.

Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat settled for a silver while Mukul Dahiya also lost his final as India signed off from the Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals, including two gold.

India finished with a tally of two gold, six silver and nine bronze.

 

Key Performances

Competing in non-Olympic men's freestyle 61kg, Aman lost the high-scoring final 10-13 to Korea's Kwang Myong Kim.

Later, Mukul went down 0-7 against Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour in the men's 86kg freestyle final, taking home a silver.

Dinesh then won his bronze play-off with a technical superiority (12-1) win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the 125kg final.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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