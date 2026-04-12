Aman Sehrawat bags silver as India concludes Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals

India celebrates a successful campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing 17 medals and demonstrating their strength in freestyle wrestling.

Photograph: United World Wrestling

Key Points India secured 17 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships, showcasing strong performances in various freestyle categories.

Aman Sehrawat won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 61kg category after a close final match.

Mukul Dahiya also secured a silver medal in the men's 86kg freestyle category.

Dinesh claimed a bronze medal in the 125kg category, adding to India's medal tally.

Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat settled for a silver while Mukul Dahiya also lost his final as India signed off from the Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals, including two gold.

India finished with a tally of two gold, six silver and nine bronze.

Key Performances

Competing in non-Olympic men's freestyle 61kg, Aman lost the high-scoring final 10-13 to Korea's Kwang Myong Kim.

Later, Mukul went down 0-7 against Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour in the men's 86kg freestyle final, taking home a silver.

Dinesh then won his bronze play-off with a technical superiority (12-1) win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the 125kg final.