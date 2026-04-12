Aman Sehrawat bags silver as India concludes Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals

India celebrates a successful campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing 17 medals and demonstrating their strength in freestyle wrestling.
Key Points
- India secured 17 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships, showcasing strong performances in various freestyle categories.
- Aman Sehrawat won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 61kg category after a close final match.
- Mukul Dahiya also secured a silver medal in the men's 86kg freestyle category.
- Dinesh claimed a bronze medal in the 125kg category, adding to India's medal tally.
Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat settled for a silver while Mukul Dahiya also lost his final as India signed off from the Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals, including two gold.
India finished with a tally of two gold, six silver and nine bronze.
Key Performances
Competing in non-Olympic men's freestyle 61kg, Aman lost the high-scoring final 10-13 to Korea's Kwang Myong Kim.
Later, Mukul went down 0-7 against Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour in the men's 86kg freestyle final, taking home a silver.
Dinesh then won his bronze play-off with a technical superiority (12-1) win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the 125kg final.