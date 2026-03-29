Indian Wushu Athletes Shine at World Championship, Four Advance to Finals

Indian athletes displayed their prowess at the World Wushu Championship, securing two bronze medals and qualifying four competitors for the finals, marking a significant achievement in the international martial arts arena.

Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points Indian athletes secured two bronze medals in the girls' and boys' sections at the World Wushu Championship.

Anu and Goutam Mankas won bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal matches.

Upendro Thougam, Pama Heiba Singh, Yuvraj, and Victor advanced to the finals after winning their matches.

India showcased strong performance in various categories at the international wushu competition.

Indian athletes secured two bronze medals while four others moved to the finals in different categories at the 10th World Wushu Championship here on Sunday.

In the semifinal matches, India's Anu faced a tough contest against China's Zhang Lining but lost the bout, earning a bronze medal in the girls section while in the boys' semifinal, Goutam Mankas was defeated by his opponent to secure another bronze.

Indian Athletes Reach Finals

Furthermore, four Indian players registered victories to enter the finals.

Upendro Thougam defeated Ahmed Mohamed of Egypt to reach the final, while Pama Heiba Singh beat Alimou Sy of Senegal to secure a place in the title clash.

Yuvraj defeated Xiviel Bantali of the Philippines to enter the final , while Victor overcame Said Karim Mohamed of Egypt to progress to the summit clash.