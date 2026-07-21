Anahat Singh Leads Indian Charge At World Junior Squash Championships

Indian squash prodigies, including top seed Anahat Singh, have made a strong start at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada, with multiple players advancing in their respective categories.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Indian top seed Anahat Singh secured a comfortable win to progress in the women's singles.

Aryaveer Dewan, Yusha Nafees, and Gurveer Singh advanced to the men's singles third round.

Anika Dubey and Saanvi Kalanki also registered victories in the women's first round.

The World Squash Junior Individual Championships are being held in Ontario, Canada.

The Indian contingent shows promising performance on the opening days of the tournament.

Indian top seed Anahat Singh eased past Kiwi qualifier Lilly Wilson to enter the women's singles second round of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada.

The Indian trio of Aryaveer Dewan Yusha Nafees and Gurveer Singh advanced to the men's singles third round on the opening day of the competition on Monday.

Key Victories For Indian Squash Players

Purav Rambhia took Ronnie Hickling the distance but the Englishman prevailed in a thrilling five-game second round clash.

In women's first round, Anika Dubey beat Japan's Anna Kuwahara in straight games and Saanvi Kalanki edged out the Netherlands' Elcke Mols in a five-game battle.

Results:

Men:

2nd round: 5/8-Aryaveer Dewan bt Levi Visser (Ger) 12-10, 11-6, 11-9; Yusha Nafees bt Matheus Frabetti (Bra) 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; 9/12-Ronnie Hickling (Eng) bt Purav Rambhia 11-6, 11-2, 8-11, 5-11, 13-11; Gurveer Singh bt Christian Dromgoole (Irl) 11-3, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6.

1st round: Nafees bt Owen Hecker (Ger) 11-8, 11-7, 11-4; Rambhia bt Cailean McAlpine (Sco) 11-2, 11-1, 11-7; Gurveer bt Quinten Van Es (Ned) 11-4, 11-1, 11-7.

Women:

1st round: Saanvi Kalanki bt Elcke Mols (Ned) 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6; Anika Dubey bt Anna Kuwahara (Jpn) 11-7, 11-3, 11-5; 1-Anahat Singh bt Q-Lilly Wilson (NZ) 11-2, 11-1, 11-3.