Bhati And Saha Secure Podium Finishes In Prague

Indian para golfers Vishnu Vardhan Bhati and Ankush Saha have made their nation proud by securing impressive podium finishes at the prestigious Czech Disabled Golf Masters in Prague.

Key Points Indian golfers Vishnu Vardhan Bhati and Ankush Saha achieved podium finishes at the Czech Disabled Golf Masters.

Vishnu Vardhan Bhati secured second place with an overall two-under par despite challenging conditions.

Ankush Saha clinched third place with a level par total, making a strong debut in an EDGA calendar tournament.

Bhati, an amputee, has a background in para cricket and previous international golf experience.

Saha, a marathoner with intellectual disability, is a decorated Special Olympics gold medallist.

Indian golfers Vishnu Vardhan Bhati and Ankush Saha, secured podium finishes in Nett Stroke Play at the Czech Disabled Golf Masters at Golf Resort Black Bridge in Prague.

Noida's Bhati finished second with an overall two-under par. He led the field at six-under after round 1 but faced energy-sapping heat during the final round to secure the runner-up position.

Indian Golfers' Remarkable Performances

Bengaluru's Saha clinched the third place with a level par total. Saha was placed 10th after round 1 with a three-over 75 but carded a net three-under in round 2 to finish strong. He secured the third place based on a better round 2 score.

Home player Teresa Srsnova from the Czech Republic won the event with a total of two-under, also decided on a better round 2 score.

Bhati, an amputee, took up golf three years ago after representing India in para cricket at the Para Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. He previously played the English Open for Disabled Golfers in Durham in 2025 and the Daikin Madrid Cup in Spain. He held a World Ranking for Golfers with Disability of 182 in Stableford before this event.

For Saha, this was his debut in an EDGA calendar tournament. A marathoner with intellectual disability, Saha is a Special Olympics gold medallist from 2014, silver medallist from 2015, and won gold in individual skills at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. He also participated in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2025.