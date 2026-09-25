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Indian Kabaddi Teams Dominate To Reach Asian Games Gold Medal Matches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 11:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's formidable men's and women's kabaddi teams have powerfully advanced to the Asian Games finals, poised to defend their gold medals after comprehensive semi-final victories.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams have both reached the Asian Games finals.
  • Both teams maintained their unbeaten streak with dominant semi-final victories.
  • The women's team defeated Nepal 48-24, showcasing strong performance.
  • The men's team secured a decisive 66-28 win against Thailand.
  • India aims to defend its gold medals in both categories, continuing a legacy of dominance.

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage here. The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

 

Dominant Semi-Final Performances

In the women's match, India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points. Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

The men's match followed a similar script as the Indians went up 37-18 in the first half and maintained the supremacy in the next half as well. The gulf in talent and experience between the two teams was evident from the 15 bonus points that the Indians clinched as against 5 by Thailand during the match.

Path To Gold Medal Matches

The two teams will be up against the winners of the Iran-Chinese Taipei clash in both the draws. Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far. India are the defending champions in the men's event as well. The team will be up against Thailand in its semifinal clash.

Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far. The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018. India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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