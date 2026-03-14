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India's Boxing Stars Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup, Advancing to Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 14, 2026 18:12 IST

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Indian boxers are making waves at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, with Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and Ambekar Meetei all advancing to the finals after impressive semifinal victories.

Key Points

  • Chandrika advances to the finals in the women's 51kg category at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 after a dominant RSC victory.
  • Gunjan secures a spot in the women's 48kg final with a unanimous 5-0 victory, showcasing India's strength in youth boxing.
  • Joyshree Devi's impressive RSC win propels her to the 54kg final, highlighting India's rising stars in women's boxing.
  • Ambekar Meetei's unanimous decision victory in the men's 50kg category adds to India's success at the World Boxing Futures Cup.
  • Radhamani Longjam claims a bronze medal in the 57kg category, contributing to India's overall medal tally at the tournament.

India's young boxers continued their impressive run at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026, with Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi and Ambekar Meetei advancing to the finals after registering convincing victories in their semifinal bouts here on Saturday.

Women's Boxing Highlights

In the women's 51kg category, Chandrika delivered a strong performance to beat Rihab Hamdoune of Morocco by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in Round 2, sealing her place in the gold-medal bout.

 

In the women's 48kg category, Gunjan delivered a dominant performance to defeat North Korea's Yu Gyong Kim by a 5-0 verdict.

Joyshree Devi (54kg) produced another commanding display, outclassing Mexico's Sofia Ramirez by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round to secure her spot in the final.

Men's Boxing Highlights

In the men's 50kg category, Ambekar Meetei also advanced to the final after registering a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Abdugani Yorkinjonov.

Bronze Medal Win

Meanwhile, Radhamani Longjam (57kg) fought a closely-contested bout but went down 2-3 to Ukraine's Yevanhelina Petruk in the semifinals, finishing with a bronze medal.

About the Tournament

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, providing valuable international exposure for the next generation of pugilists.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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