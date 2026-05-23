Indian Players Shine At Asian Junior Squash Championships

Indian squash players are making waves at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships, with multiple players reaching the finals in various age categories.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Aryaveer Dewan advances to the boys' under-19 final at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships.

Shiven Agarwal secures a spot in the boys' under-17 final after defeating fellow Indian Lokesh Subramani.

Anika Dubey will compete for the girls' under-17 title following her opponent's retirement.

Amarya Bajaj reaches the boys' under-13 final after a strong showing in the semi-finals.

Aryaveer Dewan led India's fine show, reaching the boys' under-19 final at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Saturday.

Aryaveer Dewan's U-19 Final Showdown

Aryaveer defeated Malaysian top seed Nickhileswar Moganasundharam in four games in the semifinals, and will meet either Md Alnasafan (KSA) or Jonghyeok Lee (Kor) for the crown.

Aryaveer had beaten the Malaysian for the U-17 title last year.

Other Indians In Title Contention

Joining him in the title clashes of their respective categories are: Shiven Agarwal (boys' U-17), Anika Dubey (girls' U-17) and Amarya Bajaj (boys' U-13).

Shiven beat fellow Indian Squash Academy trainee Lokesh Subramani in a close four-game semifinal, and will take on Pakistan's Nauman Khan for the U-17 title.

Anika, bronze medallist in this age-group last year, will battle with Malaysian top seed Harleein Tan for the U-17 crown after her semifinal opponent retired midway through.

Amarya beat Malaysian second seed Muhammad Sharhan Mohd Saiful in four games in the semifinals. He will take on top seed Leung Ngo San of Hong Kong in the U-13 final.