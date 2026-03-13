Indian Golfers Dagar, Kapoor, and Prashanth Advance at Women's Australian Open

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Avani Prashanth are representing India at the Women's Australian Open after making the cut, while Celine Herbin leads the competition.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Avani Prashanth successfully made the cut at the Women's Australian Open, showcasing strong performances.

Hitaashee Bakshi and Pranavi Urs were unable to advance, missing the cut at the Australian Open.

Celine Herbin's impressive second round of 69 propelled her into the lead at the Women's Australian Open.

Hannah Green, a major winner, is close behind Herbin, adding excitement to the competition at the Australian Open.

The Women's Australian Open sees intense competition at Kooyonga Golf Club, with golfers vying for the title.

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor and Avani Prashanth made the halfway cut at the Women's Australian Open, while two other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi and Pranavi Urs missed the cut here on Friday.

Diksha, who was the top Indian last week also, shot 2-over 74 and was now 2-over for two rounds.

Vani added 2-over 74 to her first round 72. She was also 2-over for 36 holes and the duo was tied-31st.

Avani, who missed the cut in her last two starts, shot 77 on the first day and added 72 to make the cut on the line at 5-over.

She was tied-60th, as 67 players made the cut.

Hitaashee (77-74) and Pranavi (78-75) missed the cut.

Australian Open Leaderboard

Celine Herbin will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after carding a second round 69 (-3) at a testing Kooyonga Golf Club to move to six-under par.

Major winner Hannah Green, sits just one back in a tie for second alongside compatriot Kirsten Rudgeley and France's Agathe Laisne â a recent winner at the Ford Women's NSW Open.

The two-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner Herbin as she came alive on her back-nine, the course's front-nine, following 10 consecutive pars.

After the turn, Herbin posted birdies at the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th to soar into a two shot lead before she handed two shots back to the field with a double bogey on the 8th.

But with the Adelaide heat cooling down, the 43-year-old made a clutch birdie at the par-5 9th thanks to a wonderful third shot.

She leads a bunched field by a single shot heading into the weekend in Australia.

One of the chasers, seven-time LPGA winner Green, carded five birdies in her final 10 holes to recover from a double-bogey at the 7th and post a 69 (-3).

There has not been an Aussie winner of the Women's Australian Open since Karrie Webb lifted the famous trophy in 2014.