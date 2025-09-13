Indians disappoint on opening day of Tokyo World Athletics

IMAGE: Priyanka Goswami clocked 3 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 24th in the 46-woman field at the World Athletics Championships, in Tokyo. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's race walkers disappointed in the 35km events with Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami finishing in 23rd and 24th places in the men's and women's sections respectively on the opening day of competitions at the World Athletics Championships, in Tokyo, on Saturday.

Another Indian in the fray in men's 35km race walk event, Ram Baboo was disqualified (DQ under rule TR54.7.5) after receiving his fourth red card. He had crossed 24km by then. Baboo, who had finished 27th in Budapest World Championships two years ago, is the current national record holder with a time of 2 hour 29 minute and 56 seconds.

He was one of the six walkers disqualified for the same infringement after 50 athletes began the early morning race. Out of the 50 competitors, 34 completed the race while 10 more -- other than those disqualified -- did not finish (DNF).

The 39-year-old Sandeep, who had qualified for the showpiece at the last minute, clocked 2 hours, 39 minutes and 15 seconds to finish the race at 23rd. He could not breach his personal and season's best of 2:35:06 under hot and humid conditions.

National record holder Priyanka clocked 3 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 24th in the 46-woman field. One athlete was disqualified after getting her fourth red card while seven more other competitors could not finish (DNF) the race.

The 29-year-old had to remain inside the penalty box for three and a half minutes after receiving her third red card, but could finish the race.

Her national record stands at 2 hours, 56 minutes and 34 seconds.

In the women's 1500m race, Pooja finished a disappointing 11th in heat number two, clocking 4 minute 13.75 seconds, in a 14-athlete field. She has a personal best of 4:09.52. She will also compete in 800m scheduled for September 18.