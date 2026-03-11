HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Youth Boxers Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 11, 2026 19:00 IST

March 11, 2026 19:00 IST

Indian youth boxers Priyansh Sehrawat, L Ambekar, and Sahil Duhan delivered impressive wins at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, highlighting India's strength in youth boxing.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) secured a dominant 5-0 victory for India against Latvia at the World Boxing Futures Cup.
  • L Ambekar (50kg) recorded a convincing 5-0 win against Tajikistan, contributing to India's success at the tournament.
  • Sahil Duhan (60kg) continued his strong performance with a commanding 5-0 victory, further showcasing India's boxing talent.
  • Aman Siwach (65kg) faced a setback, losing to his Ukrainian opponent by RSC in the second round.

Priyansh Sehrawat, L Ambekar and Sahil Duhan registered convincing victories as the Indian youth boxing team continued their impressive run on the fourth day of the World Boxing Futures Cup here on Wednesday.

In the morning session, Priyansh (70kg) began the day on a positive note for India, registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Latvia to advance in the tournament.

 

The evening session saw two more convincing wins for the Indian team.

Ambekar (50kg) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Tajikistan, while Sahil (60kg) also recorded a commanding 5-0 win against Tajikistan, continuing his strong run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Aman Siwach (65kg) suffered a setback after going down to his opponent from Ukraine by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the second round.

About the World Boxing Futures Cup

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering valuable international exposure for the athletes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk

