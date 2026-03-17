Hariharan-Arjun advance, Aakarshi Kashyap enters main draw at Orleans Masters

Indian badminton players Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun, along with Aakarshi Kashyap, have made a promising start at the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament, advancing in their respective categories.

IMAGE: Aakarshi Kashyap continued her fine run at the Orleans Masters with a win over Lee Y H of Chinese Taipei to progress to the main draw. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aakarshi Kashyap/X

Key Points Indian men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun progressed to the pre-quarterfinals at the Orleans Masters.

Aakarshi Kashyap secured her place in the women's singles main draw after winning two qualifying matches.

Hariharan and Arjun will face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the next round.

Aakarshi Kashyap is set to compete against Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in the main draw.

Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, while Aakarshi Kashyap entered the women's singles main draw after registering two wins in the qualifying rounds at the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Orleans on Tuesday.

Hariharan and Arjun, who had won the Al Ain Masters Super 100, Turkiye International Challenge and Telangana India International Challenge titles in 2025, emerged winners after Czechia's Jiri Kral and Ondrej Kral retired after losing the opening game 10-21.

The Indian duo will face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle next.

Aakarshi Kashyap qualifies for main draw

Earlier, World No. 63 Aakarshi first defeated compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-19, 17-21, 21-13 before overcoming Lee Y H of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-19 in the next round to move to the main draw.

She will face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min next.

Ashwini and Shikha march on

In men's singles qualifying, S Subramanian went down 12-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist, who is on a comeback trial after an injury-plagued 2025 season, where he opted for rehabilitation over back surgery.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam conceded a walkover against the Japanese duo of Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara.