HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Shuttler Ruparelia Advances at Dutch Junior International

Indian Shuttler Ruparelia Advances at Dutch Junior International

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 22:05 IST

x

Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia showcased his badminton skills by advancing to the round of 32 at the Dutch Junior International, joining fellow Indians Samuel Tamang and Durga Esha Kandrapu in the next stage of the competition.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Dev Ruparelia defeated Pranit Somani in straight games to advance to the round of 32 at the Dutch Junior International badminton tournament.
  • Samuel Tamang progressed to the next round after defeating Axel Boesen of Denmark in a three-game match.
  • Fifth seed Durga Esha Kandrapu advanced with a straight-game victory over Olga Szwarowiecka of Poland.
  • Several other Indian players, including Akhil Reddy Bobba and Tanvi Reddy Andluri, are scheduled to compete in later matches at the Dutch Junior International.

Indian shuttler Dev Ruparelia advanced to the round of 32 with a straight-game victory over compatriot Pranit Somani at the Dutch Junior International here on Thursday.

Dev dominated the rallies from the start and maintained the pressure to comfortably seal the match 21-9, 21-6 in just 24 minutes.

 

Dev will next face Clement Massias of France.

Other Indian Players Advance

Samuel Tamang in the men's singles and fifth seed Durga Esha Kandrapu in the women's singles also progressed to the round of 32.

Tamang outwitted Axel Boesen of Denmark 22-20, 16-21, 21-11, while Durga prevailed 21-16, 21-9 over Olga Szwarowiecka of Poland.

Akhil Reddy Bobba, Nishchal Chand, second seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri are scheduled to play in the later half.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

badminton

RELATED STORIES

Chahal, Raghuvanshi, Kumar Share Lead in PGTI NexGen Event
Chahal, Raghuvanshi, Kumar Share Lead in PGTI NexGen Event
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
Gukesh draws with Hans Niemann in Prague International Chess; Chithambaram loses
Gukesh draws with Hans Niemann in Prague International Chess; Chithambaram loses
Ranjj Trophy Final: J&K opt to bat against Karnataka
Ranjj Trophy Final: J&K opt to bat against Karnataka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!1:17

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash1:13

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO